Cactus to Open Restaurant at The Harvest Yard

Joins The Crawlspace Gastopub as Latest Flagship Restaurants

WOODINVILLE, Wash., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new Harvest Yard approaches its first openings this summer, the list of acclaimed restaurants and tasting rooms continues to grow. Cactus, well-known for its existing six locations in the Puget Sound area, is the latest addition. Recently named the Best Mexican Restaurant in King 5's 2025 Best of Western Washington, Cactus is excited to join the Harvest team. "We've been part of the Puget Sound dining scene for more than 35 years, and Woodinville feels like the perfect next chapter. The Harvest Yard is bringing together food, wine and community in a way that feels very Northwest, and we're excited to bring the Cactus experience to that setting," says Cactus's Marc Chatalas. Underpinned by the philosophy of "We're not authentic. We're uniquely Cactus," their signature offerings are inspired by the American Southwest and Mexico, but incorporate the ingredients local to the Pacific Northwest. The restaurant has twice been named a Top 10 Restaurant of the Year by the Seattle Times, and has been voted Best Mexican Restaurant by 425 Magazine readers for 13 consecutive years.

Cactus is just the latest award winner to join Harvest. The Crawlspace Gastropub, lauded by the Seattle Times in 2025 as People's Choice gold medal winner for Best Korean Restaurant and bronze medal for Best New Restaurant overall, will open its second location at The Yard. Designed as a modern fusion take on the neighborhood pub, the original Crawlspace opened on Mercer Island in 2024, and all dishes are scratch-made and sprinkled with Korean and Hawaiian influences. As Owner Jason Farrish says, "Crawlspace at Harvest will be intentionally crafted, but with zero pretension." When asked why Harvest, Farrish responded, "How often do you have the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of the new Napa Valley? Harvest is going to be the central meeting place for food and wine, and we want to be the friendliest, most delicious and most fun place there."

Cactus and Crawlspace are the latest in a long list of prestigious tenants committed to the Harvest Yard. The latest tasting room commitment comes from Dossier Wine Collective. Established in 2021 by co-owners Tim Lenihan and Sidney Rice, Dossier's highly-rated wines have established them as leaders in the Washington wine world and beyond. Other tasting rooms include Gard Vintners, Lachini Vineyards, Cascade Cliffs, Avennia, Mercer Wine Estate, Elk Haven Winery, and Grosgrain Vineyards. Restaurants include Brass Steak & Seafood, Sugo Hand Rolled Sushi, Matcha Magic, and Bong Bong Bar. The Yard offers more than food and wine, featuring J.P. Trodden small batch bourbon, Honor Pilates, Elm Candle Bar, The Tox, House Balthazar champagne and macaroons, Direction Apparel, Vaunt Gallery, Bumble & Bee children's clothing, First and Main real estate, King's Cigar, and JDA Architects, among others.

With all of the food and beverage establishments slated to be open seven-days-a-week, Harvest has become a coveted place to live, with a number of residential options. River Run, a 31-unit townhome development that sits right on the Sammamish River Trail, offers expansive views, rooftop decks and generous living spaces perfect for entertaining.

And, for those who are just in town for a visit, The SOMM Hotel & Spa has been welcoming guests since September of 2025. Part of Marriott's Autograph Collection, The SOMM features two restaurants led by Executive Chef Maximillian Petty, Bin 47 on the main level and The Shed on the rooftop deck, featuring spectacular views of Mt. Rainier and the Sammamish River Valley.

The vision that is Harvest is coming to fruition, with The SOMM open, the recent residential offerings complete and selling, and the first openings at The Harvest Yard occurring in summer of 2026.

