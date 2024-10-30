Michelin-Starred Restaurant "The Shota" Enhances iHealth Unified Care's Healthy Recipes Collection

Contributed recipe for Chawanmushi (savory egg custard), courtesy of The Shota, is now live on iHealth Unified Care's website

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iHealth Labs today announced that its Unified Care program has received a contributed recipe to add to its Healthy Recipe collection from Chef Ingi "Shota" Son, owner of Michelin-starred restaurant The Shota. This collaboration marks the first time Unified Care has teamed up with a local restaurant and this special Chawanmushi recipe from The Shota showcases a refined yet accessible approach to healthy eating.

Healthy and delicious chawanmushi (savory egg custard) is a staple of Japanese cuisine; recipe developed for iHealth Unified Care by Michelin-starred restaurant The Shota.

Launched in 2018, iHealth Unified Care leverages an innovative O+O (onsite + online) care model to bridge the gap between physician office visits and home monitoring. Unified Care's team of registered dietitians, diabetes educators, health coaches, and clinical assistants work with a physician's team to provide ongoing support for patients with diabetes and hypertension. The company's unique approach combines smart devices for remote vitals monitoring with nutrition counseling, lifestyle coaching, and seamless care coordination to achieve impressive clinical outcomes. The Unified Care team also publishes a variety of healthy recipes for patients with diabetes or hypertension via its blog.

"Our team loves to develop recipes that are delicious and nutritious, but this is the first time we've partnered with a local restaurant to create something truly special," said Leah Wang, a Registered Dietitian and Director of Research at iHealth. "Healthy eating is a key component of managing diabetes and hypertension and simple changes like reducing carbohydrates and increasing protein intake can make a big impact. This recipe from The Shota is not only gourmet but is also designed to support these health goals, making it easy for our patients to incorporate healthier habits into their everyday lives."

"Making healthy choices is crucial to our long-term well-being, but that doesn't mean you have to compromise on flavor or complexity. Delicious, gourmet food should be accessible and easy for everyone to make at home," said Chef Ingi. "We are proud to partner with iHealth's Unified Care program to create this recipe, bringing together the best of health and culinary innovation to inspire people to eat better."

The Shota, a Michelin-starred restaurant located in San Francisco's Financial District, is renowned for blending imported Japanese ingredients with fresh local produce to create its Edomae-style sushi. Chef Ingi is also preparing to open a new restaurant called Shoji, also in San Francisco, in the near future.

The contributed recipe for Chawanmushi can be viewed and downloaded on the Unified Care website.

About The Shota

The Shota offers a pre-fixed course of Edomae-style omakase sushi, otsumami, and sushiya dishes. Using seasonal seafood items sourced and jet-flown from the well-known Toyosu Fish Market in Japan to maintain the highest quality. Our chefs ensure authenticity using a traditional-Edomae technique such as aging, curing, and marinating. Guests will also delight in otsumami and sushiya dishes using fresh and local ingredients depending on the season.

About iHealth Labs

iHealth®, a leading provider of digital health solutions, offers a range of IoT medical devices: blood pressure monitors, glucometers, thermometers, oximeters, and at-home test kits – including its widely-recognized orange-box COVID-19 tests. Since its founding in 2010, the company's consumer-friendly healthcare solutions have been making quality health management more accessible and affordable.

In 2018, the company introduced iHealth Unified Care, a full-service program for remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management (CCM), and value-based care (VBC) that enables doctors and patients to manage diabetes and hypertension more effectively. Its unique O+O (onsite + online) healthcare delivery model bridges the gap between physician visits and home, combining smart medical devices, a mobile app, and dedicated care team to empower physicians with onsite coordination, remote monitoring, and nutrition/lifestyle coaching that improves care quality and reduces healthcare costs.

iHealth is actively partnering with physicians and medical groups in the Greater Sacramento Area and San Francisco Bay Area to empower healthier lives by simplifying the management of chronic conditions.

SOURCE iHealth Labs Inc.