Michelin Sweeps Car Talk's Golden Wrench Awards

The input of those who work with vehicles and tires every day along with key data, landed Michelin top overall tire brand honors.

The MICHELIN® CrossClimate2® was recognized as the Best All-Season Tire of 2021. Launched in 2020, the CrossClimate2 has been racking up accolades in its first few months. The tire's ability to meet key consumer needs without having to make the compromises other all-season tires make has caught the attention of drivers and automotive media.

The MICHELIN® Pilot® 4 S was named Best High-Performance Tire of 2021. The tire is original equipment on many of the most popular high-performance sports cars, and it's chosen as an upgrade by drivers looking for exceptional steering precision, directional stability and maximum grip on wet and dry roads.

"Car Talk is a trusted source of information for people who are passionate about driving," said Michelin brand director Matthew Cabe. "I'm proud to see not only Michelin as a brand honored, but also that two of our most significant products were recognized for the value and performance they bring drivers."

