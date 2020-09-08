Michelin Talent Comes to Mystic

MYSTIC, Conn., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Whaler's Inn is pleased to announce that David Standridge has joined The Shipwright's Daughter as executive chef. The restaurant, which opened in June 2020, is a new culinary destination in the heart of downtown Mystic and the latest addition to a thriving culinary community.

To celebrate the restaurant's opening, The Whaler's Inn is offering hotel guests a special five-course small plate chef's tasting menu for two for $200, along with a multi-course wine pairing for $80.

Chef Standridge comes to Mystic from New York City. where he spent 13 years in various positions. He earned two Michelin stars working with culinary icon Joel Robuchon before heading the farm-to-table restaurant Market Table in the West Village. Next, he was tapped to create a new health-focused menu concept at Café Clover, Clover Grocer and at the revamped Maidstone Hotel in East Hampton.

At The Shipwright's Daughter, Standridge's daily changing menu embraces the heritage of New England. His modern cuisine draws from the bounty of local farms and waters to reflect the unique character of coastal Connecticut. And, with a strong commitment to sustainability and less food waste, Standridge brings a thoughtful, whole animal approach to fish, using all parts to create unique, flavorful dishes, such as a local dry-aged bluefish that uses the top loin, collar and rack and is served with a blueberry kombu mole, pickled blueberries and al dulce peppers, or fluke roasted in a fig leaf, with fermented grapes and fig leaf oil.

Other selections from the dinner menu include a dry-aged yellowfin chop with tuna collar, peppercorn sauce and roast sweet potato; or a rigatoni with tuna Bolognese, bigeye tuna blood sausage and summer tomatoes. The restaurant also serves breakfast, lunch and brunch, and hosts a daily happy hour.

"I couldn't be happier to have found a new home at The Shipwright's Daughter," said Standridge. "I'm pretty jacked to put my own spin on the bounty of New England farms and fisheries, and to contribute to an already first-class food scene. And while we're definitely serious about the food, it's also convivial, and I'd like to think we don't take ourselves too seriously."

"The idea of opening a restaurant was a seed that started to sprout almost three years ago, but it really took root when David joined our team," said Amanda Arling, president of The Whaler's Inn. "We can't imagine anyone more suited to lead this team than David. His limitless creativity and passion for food and people is palpable, and we're excited to see where his vision takes Shipwright's Daughter in 2020 and beyond."

The Shipwright's Daughter's design is vintage nautical with a fresh modern twist. Blue velvet upholstery, crisp white tile with pops of color, reclaimed oak flooring, and brass accents create an upscale but comfortable space that transitions seamlessly from early morning breakfast to late-night noshes.

About The Whaler's Inn

The Whaler's Inn, a historic hotel in downtown Mystic, CT, has been a site of hospitality for more than 125 years. Open year round, The Whaler's Inn provides exceptional accommodations and guest services. Just steps from the Mystic River, the hotel's modern sophisticated coastal design pays tribute to its nautical past. Its five buildings, each from different historical eras, reflect the culture and character of coastal New England. Its restaurant, The Shipwright's Daughter, opened in June 2020 and offers a daily changing menu inspired by the flavors and heritage of the region.

