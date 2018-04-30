MICHELIN Track Connect, First Connected Sports Car Tyre Exclusively Previewed at Porsche GT Club UAE

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8317351-michelin-track-connect-porsche-connected/

MICHELIN Track Connect uses the power of digital technology to enhance circuit driving experience. In April, with MICHELIN Track Connect, Michelin becomes the first manufacturer to sell a connected solution for the private car tyre sector in select markets.

With MICHELIN Track Connect, Michelin has further improved experiences associated with tyres with permanent monitoring of conditions such as wear, pressure, temperature and mileage from sensors installed in car tyres. The MICHELIN Track Connect has a unique sensor position which is protected by a patent. The sensor placement inside the tyre ensures reliable and accurate tyre temperature path. The sensors relay information to a receiver placed inside the vehicle, which then sends the information to the driver's smartphone application, thus eliminating the need for any professional intervention.

At the live driving demonstration to members of Porsche GT Club UAE in Dubai while explaining features of the new innovation, Jerome HASLIN, MICHELIN Chief Tyre Tester specialized in sports and racing cars with focus on PORSCHE said, "MICHELIN Track Connect is our answer to bring the most innovative solution on the market to sports car owners and equip them with reliable measurements of their tyres to optimise vehicle behaviour for circuit driving. Delivering our customers with performance and driving pleasure has been our prime objective, especially because under intensive use on a circuit, brakes are subjected to heavy demand and send a lot of heat to the rims which could disrupt pressure measurements."

"Porsche GT Club UAE is very happy to host Michelin and have our members experience the new innovation of MICHELIN Track Connect," said Mohammed Seyfi, Vice President, Porsche GT Club UAE. "Our Club comprises Porsche GT enthusiasts who enjoy their sports cars in a safe environment with individuals having the same passion." TYREPLUS was present during the event as the official supply partner of Porsche GT Club.

MICHELIN Tyres and TYREPLUS were supported by their Abu Dhabi and Al Ain authorized distributor - Central Motors & Equipment LLC (CM&E), an automotive member under ALFAHIM. Also note that Central Trading Company LLC (member of Al Rostamani group) is the distributor of Michelin tyres in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

MICHELIN Track Connect assists the driver before, during and after circuit runs.

The application recommends the most suitable pressure for the vehicle's tyres and for driving conditions such as dry circuit, damp circuit, wet circuit. During : MICHELIN Track Connect offers the driver real-time information about pressure and temperature of each of the vehicle's four tyres. The sensors inside the tyre can accurately measure the tyre pressure and temperature and analyse any data changes as the vehicle goes around the circuit. The smartphone application acts as an interface for the driver and guides him to optimize calibration of tyre pressure. The information is also put into context to the driver interpret it correctly. For instance, with MICHELIN Track Connect the driver is able to gauge whether the tyres are operating within optimal limits according to the run's driving conditions as stated (dry circuit, damp circuit, wet circuit). It is also possible for the pilot to see how his vehicle is behaving (oversteering or understeering) according to the analysis of changes in the balance between front tire pressure and rear tire pressure.

After: MICHELIN Track Connect will indicate what adjustments need to be made prior to returning on to the circuit. In order to provide a finer analysis, all information is stored and may be accessed at a later stage so the driver may examine his performance and that of tyres between two runs.

Michelin leveraged the expertise of two innovative start-ups -Openium for software development and Exotic Systems for hardware. Both start-ups worked with Michelin Ladoux Technology Center/Connected Platform to design and develop content for enthusiasts doing circuit runs. The solution was tested on Michelin test tracks, testing machines, trials on the Nürburgring's Nordschleife (the circuit's north loop), renowned for making extreme demands on drivers. Subsequently, MICHELIN Track Connect was recently tested at a Porsche Club in France (Club Porsche Auvergne, the 2nd largest in the country).

The new MICHELIN Track Connect has been co-developed with genuine driving enthusiasts during an 18-month lab workshop. With the objective to improve efficiency of its mobility solutions, Michelin consulted enthusiastic consumers, members of sports car clubs, to understand their expectations for vehicle behaviour and enhancement of driving performance and pleasure.

MICHELIN Track Connect with MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2

The MICHELIN Track Connect solution has been specifically developed for the MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 connect tyre with 11 sizes. The direct result of Michelin's many decades of experience and

expertise in motorsport, the MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 is the reference tyre for track-days and circuit use. With 71 homologations at original equipment with the leading manufacturers of high performance sports and prestige vehicles, it is the tyre setting all the records!

About Michelin

Michelin's mission is to promote the sustainable mobility of people and goods. Michelin designs, manufactures and markets tyres for all types of vehicle. Michelin also markets a range of innovative digital services, including vehicle fleet management systems and tools designed to aid mobility. In addition, it publishes a portfolio of travel, hotel and restaurant guides, as well as maps and atlases. Based in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is active in 170 countries, employs a staff of 114,000 and operates 68 production facilities in 17 countries. The Group has Research and Development Technology Centres in Europe, North America and Asia. (http://www.michelin.com)

