Michelin-Trained Chefs & Caterer to the Stars Create Plant-Based Camping Food Line for Outdoor Adventures

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A dynamic wife and husband team of Michelin-trained chefs, Jamie and Jayson Poe, owners of Poe & Co. , a Santa Barbara-based catering and meal delivery business, has launched Poe & Co. Folk Foods , a line of gourmet, plant-based, just-add-water camping meals, designed to elevate dining in the great outdoors. The culinary duo, known for their celebrity clientele and bringing their fine dining restaurant-trained culinary talents to tony Santa Barbara has now turned their attention to the outdoors with a range of meals that are as convenient as they are delicious.

Convenient packaging allows for eating right out of the pouch. The current debut line of vegan meals, with 2 gluten-free options. The Chefs are planning to release 2 breakfast items and an additional entree in the coming year..

"We care about every meal we eat, including when we go camping. We don't want to sacrifice quality," said Poe. "We wanted to bring the same level of creativity and modern flavors to the camping community that we bring to our catering clients while also offering a delicious and cleaner option."

The range of meals includes a Black Garlic Ramen Bowl, Coconut Chickpea Stew, and Quinoa Sweet Potato Skillet each made with better-for-you, plant-based ingredients, and packed with flavor. The convenient, just-add-water packaging makes it easy to take the meals on any outdoor adventure, whether it's a camping trip, hiking excursion, or beach day, and the meals can be enjoyed straight out of the pouch.

Black Garlic Ramen Bowl, carrots, edamame, nori

Coconut Chickpea Stew, basmati rice, cauliflower, turmeric (gluten free)

Quinoa Sweet Potato Skillet, black beans, tomato, chipotle (gluten free)

"The response so far has been great, and we're thrilled to see that many people are also using them as a quick office lunch or as an emergency preparedness staple," said Poe. "We've taken great care to create a product that is not only delicious but also versatile and convenient for a variety of settings and situations."

The new camping food line is now available for nationwide purchase online at www.folk-foods.com or at retail partners listed online.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or follow @poeandcofolkfoods on social media.

About Poe & Co. Folk Foods: Jamie and Jayson Poe are a dynamic wife and husband team of Michelin-trained chefs, with an impressive culinary pedigree having worked at Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern, The Four Seasons Hotel, Restaurant Daniel, and Solbar Calistoga respectively. They are the current owners of Poe & Co., a reputable Santa Barbara-based catering and meal delivery business established in 2018. With a passion for elevated dining and a love of nature, they bring their expertise and creativity to the great outdoors with their line of gourmet, plant-based camping food.

