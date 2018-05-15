Michelin Tweel Airless Radial Tire Now Available for UTV Market

"UTV users operate these machines in arduous environments and extreme conditions where vehicles are exposed to rugged roads, jagged terrain and other hostile elements," said Olivier Brauen, vice president of Michelin Tweel Technologies. "The MICHELIN X TWEEL UTV airless radial tire is a solution that will provide unmatched traction and uninterrupted vehicle mobility during long journeys or in remote areas where a flat tire can be problematic."

The X TWEEL UTV is appropriate for use on construction, farm, landscape, recreation, quarry, mine, emergency service response, logging, parks, hunting, military operations, universities, beach patrol, camping, hurricane/tornado and other debris-laden areas where flat tires cause serious and extreme interruptions.

In the face of obstacles, the MICHELIN X TWEEL UTV product is designed to perform like a pneumatic radial tire, but with the durability and high damage resistance of an airless tire. The advanced spoke technology helps dampen the ride for enhanced operator comfort, while providing outstanding lateral stiffness for excellent cornering and side-hill stability. In addition, the low-pressure contact helps provides outstanding off-road traction performance. The X TWEEL UTV offers quiet performance, energy-efficiency over tracks and robust design to eliminate downtime.

With a 37-mph speed rating at a maximum gross vehicle weight of 2,860 pounds, the MICHELIN X TWEEL UTV is available immediately for online sale or through the MICHELIN TWEEL dealer network. Users may choose from three hub configurations that will fit 4x137 and 4x156 bolt patterns for a variety of machines, including:

BRP Can-Am Defender

Kawasaki Mule

Polaris Ranger

Additional hub configurations for John Deere, Honda, Kubota and Argo will be available later in 2018 and 2019. New distribution outlets specifically for this product are currently being explored. Commercially launched in 2012 with the MICHELIN X TWEEL SSL, the expanding MICHELIN X TWEEL product line includes airless-radial tires for skid steers, zero-turn mowers, stand-on mowers and golf carts. Michelin is the only manufacturer of airless radial tires and has been the recipient of multiple recognitions for the X TWEEL products in recent years.

About MICHELIN

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. Michelin also offers a full range of innovative services and solutions that help make mobility safer, more efficient and more environmentally friendly. To create unique mobility experiences, Michelin publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. employs more than 20,000 people and operates 19 major manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more about Michelin Tweel Technologies visit www.michelintweel.com.

