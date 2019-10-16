Michelin Unveils Commander III Tire Line at Biketoberfest in Daytona

Expanding on the highly acclaimed MICHELIN ® Commander ® II tire, the newest addition to the cruiser portfolio is designed to deliver exceptional wet grip and extraordinary durability. The MICHELIN ® Commander ® III Touring tire is designed to go the distance for Baggers with excellent wet grip and longevity that is designed to exceed its predecessor with new tread compounds. The MICHELIN ® Commander ® III Cruiser tire is engineered to deliver outstanding wet grip without compromising longevity compared to its predecessor. The distinctive tread patterns and patented velvet sidewall designs of the new line enhance the styling of all V-Twin motorcycles.

"Michelin developed this tire line to optimize riding enjoyment with a focus on improving the tread life and wet grip versus the already widely accepted Commander II tire line," said Shane Messner, director of two-wheel at Michelin North America. "The commitment to MICHELIN® Total Performance™ makes the MICHELIN Commander III tire line the trusted choice for the v-twin community."

Consumers can now enter for an exclusive opportunity to become a MICHELIN Commander III tire ambassador. Riders who register for a Commander ID by Dec. 31, 2019, will have access to a $50 rebate with the purchase of a set of MICHELIN Commander III tires by Feb. 29, 2020. With every five referrals, ambassadors can earn an additional $100 in MasterCard reward cards. Visit https://motorcycletirepromo.com for complete details.

About Michelin North America

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America ( www.michelinman.com ) employs about 22,700 people and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Learn more about purpose-driven careers with a purpose-driven company at jobs.michelinman.com .

SOURCE Michelin