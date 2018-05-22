Michelin, USTMA Urge Motorists to #KnowYourRoll during National Tire Safety Week

"In a recent survey, Michelin found that 4 in 10 teens in seven major U.S. cities are driving on unsafe tires," said Scott Clark, chairman and president of Michelin North America. "This is a serious threat to everyone's safety, because we all share the road."

Improperly maintained tires pose real risks: Of the 2.2 million U.S. accidents each year, nearly 300,000 involve teen drivers and are related to tire issues such as worn treads and over- or under-inflated tires, according to analysis by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.1

"Safety is our industry's number one priority," said Anne Forristall Luke, president and CEO of USTMA. "This week, positioned at the start of summer travel, is a great opportunity for our member companies and partners to connect with motorists about proper tire care and maintenance. Additionally, USTMA wants to be sure consumers understand the potential dangers of purchasing and driving on unsafe used tires."

To address this serious threat to the nation's youngest drivers, Michelin announced earlier this month an expansion of the Beyond the Driving Test program. In this new phase, Michelin aims to reach 1 million teen drivers with its #StreetTreadContest. To tell the story and motivate young drivers to take action, youth culture brand Vans collaborated with Michelin to design limited-edition versions of Vans Classic Sk8-Hi and Old Skool shoes.

Teens can acquire one of the limited-edition, Michelin brand-inspired Vans, by proving their "street tread:" sharing a photo that shows they know how to check a tire's tread depth using a penny or know how to check tire pressure. To learn about critical tire safety-checks and to enter the #StreetTreadContest for a pair of limited-edition Vans, visit www.BeyondtheDrivingTest.com/StreetTread.

National Tire Safety Week is an annual USTMA initiative aimed at helping consumers learn the simple yet essential steps for proper tire care and maintenance, and it is supported by other USTMA members.

About Michelin North America

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs about 22,700 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Forbes magazine has ranked Michelin No. 1 on its annual survey of "Best Large Employers in America" for 2018. Learn more about purpose-driven careers with a purpose-driven company at jobs.michelinman.com.

About the U.S. Tire Manufactures Association

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association is the national trade association for tire manufacturers that produce tires in the U.S. USTMA members operate 56 tire-related manufacturing facilities in 18 states and generate over $27 billion in annual sales. In 2017, USTMA members accounted for 82 percent of the 316 million passenger, light truck and truck tire shipments in the U.S.

