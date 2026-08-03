Michelle Agnew, Veteran of The Coca-Cola Company, Amazon & Southwest Airlines, Joins The Next Solutions Group as Vice President, Reputation & Issues Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Next Solutions Group (NSG), an award-winning reputation management firm, today announced that it has named Michelle Agnew as Vice President, Reputation and Issues Management.

Agnew was most recently Senior Director of Strategic Communications at The Coca-Cola Company, overseeing crisis and corporate reputation for the company's North America Operating Unit.

Michelle Agnew, Vice President of Reputation and Issues Management for The Next Solutions Group

Agnew began her career at Southwest Airlines, spending 13 years at the company. She started as an intern and became a manager, supporting brand reputation and external visibility. Following her time at Southwest Airlines, she joined Amazon as Senior Manager, spending nearly two years leading issues management for the company's Last Mile Delivery Service Program.

In 2023, Agnew joined Coca-Cola as Director of Issues Communications and quickly advanced in her role, broadening her scope of responsibilities to include policy communications and corporate affairs, acting as a key advisor to senior leadership and the Coca-Cola System to protect and advance the reputation of the company.

"We are excited to welcome Michelle to the NSG team," said Raymond F. Kerins Jr., CEO of NSG. "Her knowledge and expertise will make her a tremendous addition to our strong team, and she will play an important role in the work we do for our clients to advance and protect their reputation."

In this new role, she will support NSG clients across the globe and will report to Justin Blum, Managing Director, Content & Issues Management of NSG.

"I'm thrilled to have someone of Michelle's caliber in issues management and reputation joining our team," said Blum. "With more than 15 years leading global crisis response, media relations and reputation communications for three Fortune 500 companies – Southwest, Amazon and Coca Cola – she will be a great addition to support our clients."

Based in Michigan, Agnew received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Central Michigan University and holds a Master of Science in Communications from Purdue University.

"Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of advising leaders through some of their most challenging moments. I've learned that reputation isn't built during a crisis, but is revealed by how organizations prepare, lead, and communicate when the stakes are high," said Agnew. "I'm excited to join The Next Solutions Group and contribute to a team that helps organizations navigate issues, strengthen stakeholder trust, and ultimately protect reputation when it matters most."

About The Next Solutions Group (NSG)

NSG's mission is to protect and advance reputation for our clients. The NSG Reputation Management Triangle™ – Business Intelligence, Strategic Communications and Crisis/Issues Management serves as the foundation for navigating our client's business challenges.

NSG's award-winning reputation consultancy is led by highly experienced senior professionals with previous global leadership positions at ABC News, Bloomberg News, the Washington Post, Merck, Pfizer and Bayer.

NSG's experience in reputation management establishes proactive approaches to ensure that clients are always prepared with actionable solutions to navigate any evolving risk and advance their reputations.

SOURCE The Next Solutions Group