The Next Solutions Group (NSG) Launches NSG Health

Division to further expand NSG's award-winning capabilities in strategy, communications, and innovation in the industry.

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Next Solutions Group (NSG), an award-winning reputation management firm, today announced the launch of NSG Health, a new healthcare division designed to strengthen and formalize the firm's deep expertise across the healthcare industry landscape.

Bringing together nearly a century of combined experience, NSG Health unites senior leaders whose work has spanned over numerous global biopharmaceutical companies, top communications agencies, and national news organizations. The new division will be led by Raymond F. Kerins Jr., CEO of NSG, and a seasoned executive within the healthcare industry.

Prior to founding NSG, Kerins served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Bayer Corporation, where he led communications, government relations, patient advocacy and policy functions for all major business divisions. Earlier in his career, Kerins held senior global leadership positions at Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co., where he directed global communications and public affairs. He has also spent multiple years on the agency side and is a two-time PR Week Professional of the Year. Kerins is the Chair of the CDC Corporate Roundtable on Global Health Threats.

Core offerings and expertise include: Product Communications, Media Engagement, Legal, Medical, Regulatory, Medical Meetings, Patient Advocacy, Research & Development, Executive Communications Training, and Government Investigations.

In addition to Kerins, the leadership team of NSG Health will include:

Dan Childs, Managing Director, Global Media Engagement. Prior to joining NSG, Childs held leadership positions as SVP of Health Media Relations at Porter Novelli and Director of External Communications at Bayer. For more than 11 years, Childs was Managing Editor of the ABC News Medical Unit, where he received an Emmy. He currently serves as an advisor to the Meharry Medical College Institute of Global Health Equity.

Justin Blum, Managing Director, Content Strategy and Issues Management. Blum spent 16 years in the Washington, D.C., bureau of Bloomberg News as a senior editor and reporter. Among other things, he covered the FDA, including writing about drug approvals, recalls, and government investigations. Prior to that, he was a reporter for more than a decade at the Washington Post.

Carolyn Nagle, Vice President. Nagle spent more than a decade at Bayer, previously serving as their Integrated Strategic Communications Manager for their Pharmaceutical division. During her tenure, she led product communications for Oncology, Women's Healthcare and Hematology, and she also supported their U.S. pharmaceuticals communications and executive visibility initiatives.

"The launch of NSG Health reflects the depth and expertise of our leaders at the Next Solutions Group." said Raymond F. Kerins Jr., CEO of NSG. "Our team brings together unique experiences from every facet of the healthcare landscape. Bringing these experts together under a dedicated division, will position us to be a strategic leader in tackling some of the health industry's toughest challenges seen today."

The division will include senior advisors including John Clark, former Vice President and Chief Security Officer at Pfizer, and Bob Pearson, Chair of the Pearson Advisory Group. Clark spent more than a decade at Pfizer, managing an international team of former law enforcement officials and intelligence analysts tasked with securing the company against all security threats. Pearson, a leading industry expert in healthcare, has built top-ranked media firms and has served as the President of GCI Health and the Vice Chair and Chief Innovation Officer at Real Chemistry. Earlier in Pearson's career, he served as the Vice President of Communications and Conversations at Dell and was the former head of global communications for Novartis. He is also a lecturer at The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School and has authored six books.

We have a unique offering: Our senior leaders are fully engaged with our clients. What you see from day one is who will work with you on a day-to-day basis.

About The Next Solutions Group (NSG)

NSG's mission is to protect and advance reputation for our clients. The NSG Reputational Management Triangle™ – Business Intelligence, Strategic Communications and Crisis/Issues Management serves as the foundation for navigating our client's business challenges.

NSG's award winning reputation consultancy is led by highly experienced senior professionals with previous global leadership positions at ABC News, Bloomberg News, U.S. military/NSA, and Merck, Pfizer & Bayer.

NSG's experience in reputation management establishes proactive approaches to ensure that clients are always prepared with actionable solutions to navigate any evolving risk and moreover advance their reputations.

SOURCE The Next Solutions Group