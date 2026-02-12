The Next Solutions Group Sponsors Second Journalist Education Webinar about Artificial Intelligence and Copyright Licensing

Webinar to be hosted by National Press Foundation focusing on AI Licensing

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Next Solutions Group (NSG), an award-winning corporate reputation consultancy, in partnership with Copyright Alliance, is proud to announce its second free webinar in the series, focused on the ever-evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence and Copyright Licensing and hosted by the National Press Foundation.

The discussion will take place on Thursday, February 19, from 12:00 noon to 1 p.m. EST. The event is primarily geared towards journalists, but all are welcome to attend.

The webinar titled, "AI & Copyright Licensing – A New Frontier", will focus on the intersection between AI and the ongoing battle in the U.S. court system around whether companies should pay for creative works, such as music, books, images and news articles, when training these models. It will also touch on the recent agreements in media and entertainment that may shift from conflict to cooperation.

"NSG is proud to partner with the National Press Foundation to co-sponsor its second webinar on this important topic. AI and IP continue to dominate the news cycle, and journalists need the tools to help navigate this ever-changing landscape," said Raymond F. Kerins Jr., CEO of NSG. "We are looking forward to another engaging discussion to help educate journalists."

Confirmed speakers include Jonathan Barnett, professor at the University of Southern California School of Law and director of their media, entertainment and technology law program, Sara Guaglione, senior media reporter at Digiday, and Michael Smith, information technology and public policy professor and the co-director of the Initiative for Digital Entertainment Analytics at Carnegie Mellon University.

The National Press Foundation is solely responsible for the content in this webinar series.

To register for the upcoming webinar, or to access the first webinar in this series, "AI, Intellectual Property and the Emerging Legal Landscape", click here.

