Michelle Anthony Launches New Radio Show, The Financial Revamp, on KNTS AM 790

Premieres March 7 | Airing Saturdays 2–3 PM and Sundays 10–11 AM

TUCSON, Ariz., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Anthony, founder and owner of Modern Wealth Management, is launching a new radio show, The Financial Revamp, premiering Saturday, March 7, on KNTS AM 790.

The Financial Revamp will air Saturdays from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM and Sundays from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, delivering a fresh perspective for listeners who are ready to rethink retirement and cut through the noise of traditional financial advice.

Michelle Anthony, MS, CDFS, AIF, Founder and Owner of Modern Wealth Management

"So many people feel overwhelmed by financial advice that's outdated, confusing, or doesn't reflect real life," said Michelle Anthony. "The Financial Revamp is about bringing clarity, energy, and honest conversation to the financial topics that matter most — so listeners can feel confident about where they're headed and why."

Tired of the same, worn‑out retirement guidance? Need a new perspective on the financial issues on your mind? Don't listen to the usual noise — tune in to The Financial Revamp.

Hosted by Michelle Anthony, The Financial Revamp takes a deep dive into current financial developments and provides the analysis listeners need to revamp their retirement strategies. Whether you're just beginning your retirement journey and need a kickstart, or you're looking for that final boost to get you across the finish line, The Financial Revamp delivers clarity, confidence, and energy to help power your financial future.

Listeners can expect candid conversations, timely insights, and a no‑nonsense approach designed to simplify complex topics and empower smarter decision‑making — all with the goal of helping individuals feel more confident and in control of their financial lives.

Tune in to The Financial Revamp on KNTS AM 790 beginning March 7.

Can't listen live? Episodes will also be available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Omny.

About Michelle Anthony

Michelle Anthony is the founder and owner of Modern Wealth Management, based in Tucson, Arizona, where she believes financial planning should do more than grow assets — it should simplify life. Her firm focuses on strategies designed to save time, save money, and preserve peace of mind through proactive planning and efficient, personalized service.

With an emphasis on clarity and confidence, Michelle and her team take the stress out of managing wealth while making the financial journey approachable — and even a little fun. By helping clients put a plan in place early, Modern Wealth Management empowers them to focus on what matters most.

Michelle founded Modern Wealth Management to be different — a firm built on education, empowerment, and integrity. Whether clients are planning for retirement, navigating a major life transition, or seeking a clearer path forward, Michelle brings compassion, insight, and decades of experience to guide them every step of the way.

She and her team are honored to be part of their clients' journeys and are committed to helping them take the next step with confidence.

Michelle Anthony, MS, CDFD®, AIF®

www.modernwealthMGT.com

Media Contact



Modern Wealth Management

3567 E. Sunrise Drive, Suite 101

Tucson, AZ 85718

Phone: 520‑298‑1900

Toll Free: 844‑298‑1900

Fax: 520‑879‑9979

Email: [email protected]

Securities and Advisory Services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor.

SOURCE Modern Wealth Management