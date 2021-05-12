Michelle Bailey Set to Lead Push for Greater Equity in Tech as New CEO of WITI

"I am honored to work with the remarkable WITI team and our expansive membership to extend our reach and influence into new regions and specialty areas," Bailey said. "I look forward to new partnerships as we evolve our strategy and advisory business with industry organizations, governments, and regulatory bodies. The time is now to change workplace culture, align organizations on gender and racial equity, and to realize the economic and business benefits of a fully inclusive technology sector."

Bailey succeeds WITI Founder, Carolyn Leighton, who over the last 30 years led the growth of WITI into an international organization with more than 150,000 members and 70 local networks across the globe. WITI pioneered the advancement of women in the technology industry, working with industry leaders and policy makers, most notably partnering with the Federal Glass Ceiling Commission to produce the seminal Glass Ceiling Report.

"Michelle is the right person at the right time to lead WITI's next stage of growth," Leighton said. "Her reputation as a social impact thought leader and data guru is critical to help us build on WITI's momentum, expand our networks and platform capabilities, and harness the full influence and expertise of our membership."

For the past 25 years, Bailey has advised senior technology industry executives, including CEOs and Board members, Chief People Officers and DE&I VPs. A specialist in emerging and disruptive technologies, she founded and championed diversity and inclusion research and advisory for the technology sector, with an emphasis on under-represented minority employee insight.

"Michelle is known for her consistency, focus and collaboration, and clients trust her to guide them towards a transformed work culture," said Rene Redwood, CEO of Redwood Enterprise and fellow Advisory Board member at WITI. "Having worked closely with Michelle for years, there's no doubt that her tenacity for transformation, business experience and commitment to justice and equity in the workplace is the leadership we need to move WITI forward."

Bailey is a sought-after keynote speaker at industry conferences globally and is frequently quoted in leading business and technology publications. Most recently, Bailey was Group Vice President & Research Fellow at International Data Corporation (IDC) and previously Chief Research Officer at 451 Research. Her expertise spans Cloud, Digital Infrastructure, Datacenters, AI, Security, and Talent Management & the Human Enterprise. Bailey has a B.S. (Hons.) in Mathematical Statistics from Monash University, Australia.

Women in Technology International is the leading organization for the advancement and inclusion of women in business and technology. Our innovative programs and platforms are designed to ensure women, minorities, and technology organizations realize a diverse and inclusive workplace. Our networks, members and employees are experts across dozens of industry and technology fields.

