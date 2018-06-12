As a former Student Assistant at David Greenberg Communications, Bizet managed different clients' blog sites and Facebook advertisement campaigns. Michelle also has experience in handling social media networks, analytic reports and content copyediting.

Michelle is published in print and online. Along with her teammates, Bizet also provided the Supervisor of Elections of Alachua County in Gainesville, Florida with a PR campaign to promote online voter registration in Alachua County.

"We are excited to welcome Michelle to our team," Mitch Gould, CEO of IHM, said. "She graduated Magna Cum Laude from a top-10 university, so we believe she has a lot to offer."

Gould is the CEO of IHM and Nutritional Products International (NPI). He has over 25 years of experience marketing and distribution experience and continues to secure deals with worldwide retailers such as Amazon, Whole Foods, and CVS to name a few. Over the years, he's also partnered with icons such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hoagan, Chuck Liddell and Roberto Clemente.

IHM is a result driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that taps into more than a hundred years of combined experience with their partner NPI. IHM provides unique and comprehensive media services with a global reach, targeting sports nutrition, nutraceutical, functional beverage, functional food and natural personal care brands.

"I'm eager to join the team and ready to give my best," Bizet said. "It fills me with pride to be part of a company that helps to share the word about healthy-lifestyle products."

For more information on IHM, visit www.inhealthmedia.com and www.nutricompany.com

Please direct inquiries to:

Chloe Sommers, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michelle-bizet-joins-inhealth-media-as-pr-specialist-300664169.html

SOURCE InHealth Media

Related Links

http://inhealthmedia.com

