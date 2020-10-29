Michelle Bond Appointed CEO of the Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM) announced the appointment of Michelle Bond as its new Chief Executive Officer. Bond is widely respected in the financial services industry, and she plans to broaden and deepen ADAM's role as the industry leader in developing best practices to boost market integrity and foster fair and orderly conduct in the digital asset marketplace.

"ADAM is focused on bridging the gap between firms in digital asset markets and regulators. We look forward to Michelle leveraging her expertise to guide us through a rapidly changing landscape, grow our membership, and launch exciting new strategic initiatives that help our members stay ahead of breaking developments in digital asset regulation." — Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital

Serving in both the public and private sectors, Bond brings with her a wealth of strategic, regulatory, and legal experience. Most recently, Bond has served as the global head of policy and regulatory affairs at two fintech companies, where she developed and executed global regulatory strategy for digital assets, blockchain, global payments, and fintech. Bond has engaged directly with global regulators, legislators, and industry associations, in addition to overseeing teams of attorneys and regulatory affairs professionals. Bond also worked at Bloomberg LP as head of global regulatory affairs, and she is an expert in securities, derivatives, banking, and fintech regulation.

Before joining the private sector, Bond served as senior counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and worked on implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act, with a specific focus on securities and derivatives regulations, the Volcker Rule, and banking and fintech issues. Bond was also a subject matter expert on the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs for the Dodd-Frank Act and its technical corrections bill, as well as the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act (JOBS Act). In her capacity as Banking Committee counsel, Bond wrote legislation that was enacted into law and oversaw the federal financial regulatory agencies. Bond launched her legal career at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) before practicing law at Hogan Lovells and WilmerHale.

"Michelle's significant experience at the highest levels of government and private industry will ensure that ADAM is well positioned as the leading voice with regulators and policymakers. Our Code of Conduct was the first step in bringing high-quality industry leaders together to shape the future of the digital asset marketplace, and Michelle brings a comprehensive skill set to ADAM that will serve our organization extremely well." — Brad Vopni, Head of Digital Assets at Hudson River Trading

"As the digital asset market continues to evolve, it will become increasingly important for high-integrity market participants to contribute to shaping policy solutions and industry best practices. Michelle has a strong background in the financial services industry across both public and private sectors. She is well-suited to bring participants together across the digital asset ecosystem to work through important issues for our industry, and to serve as a leading voice with regulators and policymakers." — Michael Moro, CEO of Genesis

"Digital asset markets are a critical component of financial services moving forward, and their future hinges on market integrity and effective policy. ADAM's unique Code of Conduct ensures that our members are committed to high standards for integrity, fairness, efficiency, and compliance – and it also serves as an excellent predicate for our members to participate in the regulatory policy processes. I look forward to leading this organization at such an exciting time for the industry, as well as focusing on cutting-edge policy issues with our members." — Michelle Bond, CEO of ADAM

Bond is a summa cum laude graduate of Baruch College and The Catholic University of America's Columbus School of Law, graduating first in her class at law school. Bond is licensed to practice law in both New York and DC and has been covered by Fortune's Most Powerful Women, as well as featured in Business Insider, POLITICO, The Hill, CoinDesk, and other leading publications.

About the Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM)

ADAM is a private, membership-based association of firms operating in the digital asset marketplace. ADAM works with leading financial firms, entrepreneurs, and regulators to develop industry best practices to facilitate safe, secure, and efficient digital asset markets. ADAM members include market participants such as trading platforms, custodians, investors, asset managers, traders, liquidity providers, and brokers that operate in the digital asset ecosystem.

In collaboration with leading financial firms, entrepreneurs, industry and legal experts, academics, and regulators, ADAM created a Code of Conduct to promote integrity, fairness, and efficiency in digital asset markets. The ADAM Code is intended to inform market participants on best practices and to complement, not replace, existing regulation as part of a long-term effort to define and promote ethical conduct by all digital asset market participants. ADAM Members include Anchorage, BitGo, BitOoda, BlockFi, BTIG, CMT Digital, Cumberland, Galaxy Digital, Genesis Global Trading, GSR, Hudson River Trading, Parataxis Capital, Paxos, Sarson Funds, Symbiont, and XBTO.

