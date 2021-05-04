Michelle Brown Named Vice President, Human Resources

Brown, who previously served as Global Director of Compensation and Benefits, has been with Inteva since the company's founding in 2008 and has 25 years of experience in human resources in the automotive industry. She holds a master's degree in human resources management from Walsh College and a bachelor's degree from Alma College.

"I am honored to take on this role and help shape the future of Inteva's workforce and success," said Brown. "I thank Tom for his leadership and I am excited to join our executive leadership team."

"Michelle's experience in human resources and her deep knowledge of Inteva's people and culture make her the ideal choice to follow Tom," said Gerard Roose, President and CEO. "I believe Michelle can continue to build on the principles and practices she has helped to shape since Inteva's founding to ensure we continue to be an employer of choice in the automotive industry."

Munley's retirement comes after a 43-year career in the automotive industry, including 13 years with Inteva. He previously served in multiple human resources roles with General Motors and Delphi.

"Tom has been a strong leader for Inteva over the last 13 years, and we would not have weathered the challenges our industry has faced without his abilities to recruit and retain top-flight talent throughout the company," said Roose.

A replacement for Brown's former position will be identified later. Brown will report directly to Roose and will oversee the company's global HR operations.

About Inteva Products

Inteva Products is a leading global automotive supplier providing innovative, reliable, environmentally friendly products that enhance vehicle quality, safety and performance. Inteva has global resources for design, engineering, manufacturing and customer service for Closure Systems, Interior Systems, and Motors & Electronics. Formed in 2008, the tier-one supplier is focused on achieving sustained global growth, providing excellent customer service, and driving innovation. Inteva was founded on innovative solutions and the use of applied technology to drive value-based solutions. The company employs more than 8,000 people in 30 sites and maintains its World Headquarters in Troy, Michigan USA. For future company updates, please visit the Inteva Products website, or the company's Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages.

