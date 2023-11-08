Michelle Bryer Appointed SVP, Chief Operations Officer

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance, a Chubb company and a leading North American provider of supplemental insurance sold to employees at the worksite and directly to individuals, announced today that Michelle Bryer has been appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, effective immediately. She has been serving as Senior Vice President, Claim Operations and will report to Richard L. Williams, Jr., President of Combined Insurance in her new role.

Bryer brings more than two decades of claim and enterprise operations experience into her new role and has positively transformed Combined's Claim Operations over the last two years, delivering strong results while increasing automation and enhancing claims processing. In her new role she will oversee North America operations and its evolving capabilities to support customers, distribution teams and partners.

"I am genuinely encouraged to have Michelle step into this important role for our business," said Williams. "At a time of significant growth and momentum, her appointment as COO is a testament to her leadership and the confidence our team has placed in her."

"This is an exciting time for Combined and its businesses across North America," commented Bryer. "With considerable business change and transformation, we are seeing significant sales growth. We support that momentum by ensuring every interaction our clients and partners have with us is positive from start to finish. Our ability to deliver best-in-class experiences for those we serve is paramount as our business grows and essential to competing in today's marketplace."

Combined is growing in all three of its major divisions, Combined-branded agency businesses 1) in the U.S. and 2) in Canada, which sell to small businesses and directly to individuals; and 3) its Chubb Workplace Benefits business, which sells to mid-market and large employers and to broker partners who serve them. Combined supports additional distribution partnerships across North America for its accident, health and life plans to individuals and families.

Prior to joining Combined in 2021, Bryer led several claims operations while at Unum Insurance Company for more than 20 years, most recently leading its life and LTC claim operations.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America is a Chubb company and a leading provider of supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products in the U.S.* and Canada. Headquartered in Chicago, and a tradition of 100 years of success, we are committed to helping people when they need it most through added insurance protection. We help to fill gaps in major medical coverage and cover costs associated with unexpected health and illness events. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating by A.M. Best. Combined has been ranked by VIQTORY as the number one Military Friendly® Employer for the sixth consecutive year in 2023 (over $1 billion revenue category), marking Combined's twelfth consecutive year on the Top 10 list. For more information, please visit www.combinedinsurance.com.

* In New York, products are underwritten by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York (Latham, NY).

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

SOURCE Combined Insurance, a Chubb company