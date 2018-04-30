CHANDLER, Ariz., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle C. Antolik, RN, BSN is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Nurse of The Year in recognition of her role as a Registered Nurse at Maricopa Integrated Health Systems. With excellence, safety, accountability and compassion at the forefront of the company's values, Maricopa Integrated Health Systems is a health network dedicated to the health and wellness of their patients. Offering a wide array of services to their clients, it is Maricopa's mission to, "provide exceptional care, without exception, every patient, every time."

Amassing over twenty five years of experience in the field of nursing and ten years of experience in her current role as a Registered Nurse at Maricopa Integrated Health, Antolik is a renowned expert within the field. Throughout her career, Antolik has attained expertise within the areas of Acute Rehab, Neuro Nursing, Psychiatric Nursing, and Case Management. Nursing has always been a natural fit for this Top Nurse who loves being a "patient advocate for those without a voice." When asked her advice to newcomers in the field, Antolik states that you, "have to really want it," and notes the importance of being "the patient's voice and being attentive to detail" which is crucial to the safety and the well being of the patient.

Attributing her success to her tenacity, Antolik has a love for case management.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Antolik attained her Associate's Degree in Nursing from the UPMC Shadyside School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Thereafter, Antolik attained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

To further her professional development, Antolik is an affiliate of several organizations including the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Arizona Nurses Association where she is a distinguished member.

When she is not working, Antolik enjoys cooking and entertaining.



Charitable to various organizations, Antolik is an active volunteer at her church Redemption Gilbert.

In looking to the future, Antolik is studying towards becoming a legal nurse consultant for criminal and civil litigation trial lawyers at Brooklyn University.



Antolik dedicates this recognition to "my nursing instructor", to Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, "the best doctor in the world and an awesome physician" and her first boss, Susan Martin, RN, MSN.

