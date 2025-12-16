Michelle Cumbie Joins Signature Wealth's Pawleys Island Team

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Wealth Group announced that Michelle Cumbie has joined its growing Pawleys Island office as a Senior Wealth Advisor, adding another experienced planner to the firm's coastal team. Cumbie brings two decades of client-facing advisory experience and a collaborative, goal-based planning approach.

Michelle Cumbie, Signature Wealth Strategies

Cumbie partners with families on retirement readiness and long-term wealth strategies, reviewing progress and coordinating with clients' CPAs, estate attorneys, and insurance professionals to keep plans aligned over time. She now pairs that hands-on service with Signature's broader platform and local concierge support in Pawleys Island. Michelle earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Southern New Hampshire University, grounding her planning work in a practical understanding of human behavior.

"Michelle's client-first discipline and calm, methodical working style are exactly what we look for in an advisor," said Jay Accetturo, EVP, Director of Advisor Relations at Signature Wealth and Operations Manager, RJFS. "She is steady and thoughtful with great attention to detail. Our team is excited to support her as she navigates this new phase of her career."

Cumbie joins a multigenerational advisory team that includes CEO Chip Munn, Senior Wealth Advisor Andy Friedman, and Wealth Advisor Carson Munn, among others, at the Pawleys Island location: 159 Library Lane, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.

"Michelle is a great cultural fit for our community of advisors," said Chip Munn, CEO of Signature Wealth Group. "She strengthens what we're building on the coast: high-touch planning that helps families align lifestyle, retirement, and legacy."

Clients and community members can connect with Michelle and the Pawleys Island team via the office website or by phone at (843) 353-3128.

About Signature Wealth Group

Signature Wealth is an independent wealth management community affiliated with Raymond James, serving families and business owners across the Southeast. Advisors provide comprehensive planning, investment management, and coordinated guidance to support lifestyle, retirement, and legacy goals of high-net-worth families and business owners.

159 Library Lane, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Phone: 843.353.3128 Signature Wealth Group is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

Media Contact: Bobbie Adkins, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected]

SOURCE Signature Wealth Group