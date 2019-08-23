Michelle Deck's ChamberSteamPop EP "Unplayed" to Release 8/24/19

BRANSON, Mo., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Branson, Missouri-based singer-songwriter Michelle Deck is releasing her new EP "Unplayed: The Chronicles of Lady Lyric" on 8/24/19. This seven-song mostly original project is the first in her ChamberSteamPop genre, described as "classically infused Pop music with a Steampunk twist."

"Unplayed" EP Cover Art - Michelle Deck Lady Lyric d'Avalon, the Time-Traveling Trouvère

Michelle's expressive three-octave voice has been described in a surprising variety of ways, from a "sultry lounge singer" or "Broadway diva" to a "Disney princess." Her classical piano training and love of inspiring storytelling are evident throughout the project, especially on "StormWalker" and the title cut "Unplayed." Her lighter side, including her enjoyment of the Victorian sci-fi Steampunk world, are reflected in "Steampunk Dream" and "Evie, Dance On." A surprising Steampunk-esque re-imagining of the Irish classic "Danny Boy" is fast becoming an audience favorite, as well.

When asked how her ChamberSteamPop genre was created, Michelle explains, "We've taken standard Pop music song forms, added elements of classical music with often-surprising combinations of orchestral instruments, then mixed in unexpected industrial sounds and Steampunk themes -- all around stories that are positive and encouraging." She often includes her signature tag line, adapted from the chorus of the title cut: "The music of my life will never go Unplayed."

Speaking of the "Steampunk twist" in her new music, Michelle states, "My husband, Bil, and I really enjoy the neo-Victorian influence and time-travel aspects commonly found in the Steampunk artistic movement. My Steampunk persona, Lady Lyric d'Avalon, is a Time-Traveling Trouvère whose journal becomes the inspiration for our songwriting." "Lady Lyric" often makes personal appearances at Michelle's concerts and delights the audience with her creative storytelling along with the ChamberSteamPop songs.

With an ability to quickly engage her audience, Michelle's performances span many years in several states and a wide variety of venues, beginning in her home states of Oklahoma and Texas, across the south central US, and now in and around her new home of Branson, Missouri. Her discography includes nine prior recordings and several new original singles, many of which are available for download or purchase on MichelleDeckMusic.com.

"Unplayed: The Chronicles of Lady Lyric" releases 8/24/19 on iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Music Store, and dozens of other digital music platforms worldwide, as well as on LadyLyricMusic.com and CDBaby.com.

