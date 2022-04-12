Michelle Flowers-Taylor Wins Awards in Best Shorts Film Competition
Danny Glover narrates a short film about the impact of urban redevelopment in San Francisco, and its effects on working class multi-generational families who are fighting to save their homes amidst encroaching gentrification.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Flowers-Taylor of Legacy First Partners, has won two prestigious awards: the Award of Excellence, and the Award of Excellence Special Mention from The Best Shorts Film Competition. The awards were given for Michelle Flowers-Taylor's exciting Special Purpose Production, Reimagining Freedom West, which features the activism of 1,000+ multi-cultural residents fighting to protect their homes, and it follows their struggle to advance the $2Billion Freedom West 2.0 revitalization project to deliver on the economic empowerment promises made to them over 40 years ago.
Reimagining Freedom West features the exceptional actor, humanitarian and native San Franciscan, Danny Glover, who narrated the production. "I was fortunate enough to do this wonderful documentary project because it brought back so much, so many memories that I've had from the time that I was a child. All those memories began to kind of flourish in me of supporting those people who have been removed because of gentrification, but that is certainly a part of why this is so important for me to be a part of this project now," stated Mr. Glover. For his contribution to Reimagining Freedom West, Mr. Glover received The Best Shorts Film Competition's Award of Excellence: Narration / Voice-Over Talent.
In winning Best Shorts Awards, Michelle Flowers-Taylor joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including Academy Award winner Mr. Hublot from Laurent Witz from Luxembourg, 2021 Academy Award-nominee Doug Roland for the short film Feeling Through, Disney Interactive for Vinlymation: A Love Story and so many more. Rick Prickett, who chairs The Best Shorts Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, "Best Shorts is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The Best Shorts Competition helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of Best Shorts is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve."
The Best Shorts Competition recognizes film, television, videography, and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry judge entries. Information about Best Shorts and a list of recent winners can be found at www.BestShorts.net.
Legacy First Partners advises, invests in, and creates impact media for companies, organizations, and high-impact individual leaders who launch and scale transformational projects that aim to build multi-generational wealth and sustainability for underserved communities.
