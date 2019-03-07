SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Inkster, M.Ph.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of her role as Staff Gastroenterologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Respected in the community in which it serves, Cleveland Clinic specializes in healthcare, patient care, endoscopy and general gastroenterology with a focus on the digestive system and its disorders.

Having served in her position for 14 years, Dr. Inkster has 25 years of experience in the medical field. As to her interests, Dr. Inkster primarily concentrates on anal dysplasia, a contributing cause to certain forms of cancer and HIV. Specializing in endoscopy, general gastroenterology, and liver disease, Dr. Inkster's goal is to provide cutting edge findings on anal dysplasia and ways to treat the disease. Academically minded, Dr. Inkster is working on publishing a study that will shed light on this condition and, in turn, save lives. As a patient advocate, Dr. Inkster wants to continue to push to have screenings for anal dysplasia accepted as a routine part of health care for those who are at risk.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Dr. Inkster received her Ph.D. in Cell Molecular Biology from St. Louis University School of Medicine, graduated from Medical School at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and completed her Internship and Fellowship at MetroHealth Medical Center in Ohio. Continuing her education, Dr. Inkster is Board-certificated in gastroenterology and internal medicine.

To further her professional development, Dr. Inkster is an affiliate of the American College of Physicians and the American Gastroenterological Association. Giving back to her community, Dr. Inkster is passionate about charitable organizations such as those supporting domestic violence victims, and she supports the Feeding the Homeless organization.

Outside of work, Dr. Inkster enjoys traveling.

