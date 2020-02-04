Michelle Jewsbury, Survivor of Domestic Violence, Launches National Author Tour to Provide Hope & Understanding

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Jewsbury, international philanthropic, speaker and author of "But I Love Him", has launched her national speaker tour with Inspiration 2020. Jewsbury has been invited to promote her breakthrough story, share her expertise as a global breakthrough specialist, and teach her proprietary program, Overcoming Obstacles.

Jewsbury is a valuable asset in the speaking community. Her story of survival from domestic violence is being used in the media to encourage and motivate others to overcome. Her best-selling book, "But I Love Him" is a painful yet inspirational story of a strong, independent woman caught in the horrifying cycle of domestic violence, and how she got out. Jewsbury is helping women all around the globe break the cycle of trauma and abuse. She is the founder of Unsilenced Voices, a nonprofit focused on inspiring change in communities, and has been approved by the Sierra Leone government as a leading resource.

Jewsbury is slated to speak all across America at the Inspiration 2020 conference. Those who hear Jewsbury's story will walk away with a newfound understanding about conquering obstacles and trauma, and how to build a new, healthier life.

To learn more about Unsilenced Voices, and to begin your journey of Overcoming Obstacles, visit www.unsilencedvoices.org.

About Michelle Jewsbury

Michelle Jewsbury is an international philanthropic, speaker and author who is traveling the world as an advocate for the less fortunate. She is known for her acclaimed one-person show "But I Love Him", which has been turned into a memoir about her personal experience in an abusive relationship. Michelle Jewsbury also formed Unsilenced Voices to specifically open up the conversation about domestic violence.

Unsilenced Voices educates the public about abuse laws while working to shift the cultural mentality to keep silent.

