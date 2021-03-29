Michelle Lander Feinberg Wins Gold Mom's Choice Award, Other High Praise for Children's Book "Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog"
Book for dog-loving children recognized as among the best in family-friendly products.
Mar 29, 2021, 11:43 ET
NEEDHAM, Mass., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First-time children's book author Michelle Lander Feinberg has earned a prestigious gold level Mom's Choice Award for Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog, an engaging book intended for children ages 2 to 8.
The hilarious book tells the story of a beloved rescue dog named Cooper who is a little confused about how dogs are supposed to behave and spends his days attending the ballet, driving the family car, and even traveling. Cooper and his human-like ways are shared in whimsical rhymes and playfully brought to life by illustrator Anna Mosca.
"We are happy to award deserving books like Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog," said Dawn Matheson, CEO, Mom's Choice Awards®. "Our panel of judges really felt his book merited a place on our list of the best in family-friendly products that parents and educators can feel confident in using."
The Mom's Choice Awards® evaluate products and services created for children, families, and educators. By earning the seal of approval from the organization, the distinction tells readers that Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog is a quality product according to a proprietary methodology that considers several criteria:
- Production quality
- Design
- Educational value
- Entertainment value
- Originality
- Appeal
- Cost
"I'm honored to receive this recognition for Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog, and hope it encourages more families to read the book and experience the joys of animal rescue," Feinberg responded.
Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog has also received a coveted Five Star Rating from Readers' Favorite and high praise from Portland Book Review, Manhattan Book Review, Rhodes & Easton Reviews, and Bookroo. The book is described by Kirkus Reviews as "An engaging, lighthearted tale of a beloved canine."
Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog can be purchased wholesale through Ingram and retail online through SDP Publishing, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other retailers.
