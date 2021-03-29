Michelle Lander Feinberg Wins Gold Mom's Choice Award, Other High Praise for Children's Book "Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog"

"We are happy to award deserving books like Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog," said Dawn Matheson, CEO, Mom's Choice Awards®. "Our panel of judges really felt his book merited a place on our list of the best in family-friendly products that parents and educators can feel confident in using."

The Mom's Choice Awards® evaluate products and services created for children, families, and educators. By earning the seal of approval from the organization, the distinction tells readers that Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog is a quality product according to a proprietary methodology that considers several criteria:

Production quality

Design

Educational value

Entertainment value

Originality

Appeal

Cost

"I'm honored to receive this recognition for Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog, and hope it encourages more families to read the book and experience the joys of animal rescue," Feinberg responded.

Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog has also received a coveted Five Star Rating from Readers' Favorite and high praise from Portland Book Review, Manhattan Book Review, Rhodes & Easton Reviews, and Bookroo. The book is described by Kirkus Reviews as "An engaging, lighthearted tale of a beloved canine."

Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog can be purchased wholesale through Ingram and retail online through SDP Publishing , Amazon , Barnes and Noble and other retailers.

