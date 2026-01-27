Michelle Licht Joins Sinistar as Vice President of Business Development - USA to Lead Next Phase of Market Expansion

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinistar, a pioneering, AI-enabled, tech-first temporary housing platform purpose-built for insurance claims, today announced the appointment of Michelle Licht as Vice President of Business Development – USA, effective January 19, 2026.

Michelle Licht joins Sinistar as Vice President of Business Development

Michelle Licht brings over 20 years of senior experience in temporary housing and catastrophe response, working closely with insurance carriers, claims executives, and service partners across the United States. She is widely recognized for her deep understanding of the insurance housing ecosystem and her ability to build trusted, long-term carrier relationships during both day-to-day claims activity and large-scale catastrophic events.

Most recently, Michelle served as Vice President of Sales at the US insurance market's largest provider of temporary housing services, where she led national sales initiatives and supported insurers through complex displacement scenarios. She joined the organization in 2006 as National Catastrophe and Sales Director and played a key role in major catastrophe responses, being on site for all major and minor events, including Hurricane Sandy, the Moore, Oklahoma tornadoes, Hurricane Harvey, and the Paradise fires.

Michelle's decision to join Sinistar reflects a broader shift underway in the insurance industry. As carriers increasingly seek greater transparency, flexibility, technology integration, and improved policyholder experiences, legacy temporary housing models are increasingly misaligned with modern claims operations. Sinistar's platform was built specifically to address these evolving needs — combining technology, data science, and a modern housing solutions network to deliver better outcomes for insurers, adjusters, and displaced families.

In her new role, Michelle will focus on expanding Sinistar's US carrier partnerships, driving new business development, and supporting insurers as they adopt a more responsive, technology-forward approach to temporary housing.

"Insurers are clearly asking for something different from what has existed in the market for decades," said Alexis Vertefeuille, Founder and CEO of Sinistar. "Michelle deeply understands those challenges firsthand and shares our belief that technology and innovation are fundamental to disrupting how temporary housing services are delivered. Her leadership will be instrumental as we scale across the United States."

Michelle Licht added:

"Sinistar represents where I believe the insurance housing market is headed. What the team has built is truly aligned with how insurers are evolving. Their focus on innovation, AI, transparency, paired with better outcomes for both the carriers and policyholders is exactly what the market is asking for, and I'm excited to help drive that change."

About Sinistar

Sinistar is an insurtech platform and temporary housing services provider designed for insurers and adjusters to secure best-matched housing solutions faster, more transparently, and with greater intelligence and control at their fingertips. Learn more at www.sinistar.com .

Media Contact:

Vlad Koltchine

647-460-1919

[email protected]

SOURCE Sinistar