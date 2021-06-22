Michelle Manire Named 2021 WE USA Top WBE CEO

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Enterprise USA (WE USA) has named Michelle Manire, Founder & President of Coast to Coast Conferences & Events, a 2021 WE USA Top Women-Owned Business Enterprise CEO!

The prestigious 2021 Top WBE CEOs list recognizes CEOs of women-owned business enterprises who, against overwhelming odds, have not only achieved success but also added quality and innovation to the marketplace. Michelle Manire is honored to receive this award as a recognition of her dedication to actionable change.

The 2021 Top WBE CEOs were determined by the advisors and editors of WE USA, who reached out to regional partner organizations, other business leaders, and the Women's Business Enterprise National Council in order to identify successful, innovative female business owners and role models. The group of visionary female business leaders who were selected demonstrate the brightest and best in women-owned business, which are essential to the growth and success of corporate America.

"These CEOs are leading the way for other female entrepreneurs to bring competitive, collaborative and innovation solutions to a marketplace in motion," said Kristin Schneider, publisher of Women's Enterprise. "Our Top WBE CEOs of 2021 have not only built successful companies, they are changing the way the world does business."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, entrepreneurs were facing uncertainty and new challenges. After losing 100% of her in-person events, Michelle Manire learned how to provide virtual events to clients through what she calls "flex courage"—the ability to face a new reality and grow despite unprecedented challenges. With business now thriving, Michelle has become certified in Virtual Meeting and Event Management through the Event Leadership Institute. She has also obtained a certification in Pandemic Meeting and Event Design in anticipation of meeting challenges of hybrid events and safety protocols that are required for in-person events following the pandemic.

Michelle Manire's focus is on mentoring other women business owners and connecting them with her many contacts across the nation. With her WBENC-certified women-owned business, she provides services for up to 10k attendees and completes projects of $8M for major companies while coming alongside her clients with a strategic partnership to save costs, limit financial liability, and provide immense value.

Nearing its 30th anniversary, Women's Enterprise is an award-winning print and digital publication that is focused on diversity and the development and accomplishments of women-owned businesses.

