Michelle Martin-Laughlin of KMM Group, Ltd. Nominated for Delaware Valley HR Person of the Year Award

HATBORO, Pa., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Martin-Laughlin, Director of Human Resources at KMM Group, has been honored with a nomination for the 2024 Delaware Valley HR Person of the Year Award. This prestigious recognition is a joint effort by various chapters of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) in the Delaware Valley region, celebrating HR professionals who demonstrate remarkable leadership, innovation, and influence. Since its inception in 2001, the award has recognized the exceptional contributions of dozens of area HR leaders.

Michelle Martin-Laughlin, Director of HR at KMM Group, is nominated for 2024 Delaware Valley HR Person of the Year. Post this Michelle Martin-Laughlin, Director of HR for KMM Group, Ltd.

Scott Solomon, Senior Client Executive at OneDigital, who nominated Martin-Laughlin, shared, "Michelle's nomination for this award is deeply deserved. In the four years I've worked with her, her honesty, dedication, and positive outlook have been outstanding. She's more than an HR person – she's a force of positivity and change. Her open-minded approach and ability to turn challenges into opportunities for growth set her apart. Michelle brings a level of commitment and enthusiasm that truly moves this industry forward. She's an exemplary figure in HR, and I can't think of anyone more fitting for this recognition."

Responding to her nomination, Martin-Laughlin said, "I am truly honored and flattered by this nomination. HR is about empathy and understanding the human aspect behind every decision and policy. I believe that my role extends beyond being a 'Director of HR' to being more accurately described as a 'Director of People Operations.' This job is about understanding and nurturing our team's professional and personal well-being. It's about genuinely understanding and anticipating what our employees might need next. Ultimately, our influence in HR is far-reaching and understanding that can truly transform how we approach our work."

Each candidate for the award undergoes a rigorous selection process, including an application, a letter of recommendation, and an interview with the judges. A meet-and-greet with the award committee is scheduled for late April, with the awards dinner on May 16, 2024.

John Shegda, CEO of KMM Group, added, "Michelle has exceeded all expectations in her roles at KMM Group. Her growth in compliance skills and her innate human touch in HR are commendable. Michelle has earned deep trust among everyone at our company, not by telling them what they want to hear but by being straightforward and genuine. She is at once the biggest fan, hardest critic, and greatest advocate of all our employees, including myself. Her nomination for this esteemed award is thrilling for all of us. I cannot envision anyone who better exhibits more passion in their daily interactions. She embodies the best of the HR profession, and there is no more suitable candidate, or better person, for this honor."

The KMM Group, Ltd., is a collaborative fusion of three world-class companies: KV Inc., M&S Centerless Grinding, Inc., and Meron Medical. It manufactures mission-critical components for medical, aerospace, space exploration, high-tech, and defense industries, drawing on its collective 100-year history of leading-edge ultra-precision machining and centerless grinding experience.

