Michelle Obama revealed as Keynote Speaker at BOLD 2018, the MINDBODY Conference

"In so many ways, Michelle Obama embodies MINDBODY's purpose of connecting the world to wellness," said Stollmeyer. "Both a powerful role model and passionate activist for youth wellness, she shares the same drive as the businesses we support: bringing communities together to help people live healthier, happier lives."

Scheduled for September 19, Mrs. Obama and Mr. Stollmeyer will discuss Mrs. Obama's personal story, her policy initiatives, her passion for wellness today and her vision for the future.

In 2010, after learning that nearly one in three children in the United States was overweight or obese, Mrs. Obama launched Let's Move!, a comprehensive initiative to inform parents and children about healthy choices, including providing healthier food in schools and helping children become more physically active. That same year, Mrs. Obama began serving as the honorary chair of Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), which is devoted to working with the private sector to ensure the health of our nation's young people.

MINDBODY and PHA recently announced their partnership to expand wellness programs on college campuses and in the workplace. In addition, MINDBODY recently launched Make America Well, a call to action for business leaders to play a greater role in the wellbeing of their employees.

"As a mother and First Lady, Mrs. Obama has inspired millions of us to be better people," continued Stollmeyer. "MINDBODY and the fitness, beauty and wellness businesses we serve are committed to helping millions more."

The annual BOLD conference offers educational sessions on a range of topics including marketing, social media and customer retention, as well as a variety of networking opportunities and unique wellness experiences. Registration for BOLD 2018 is now open, with early pricing available through June 22, 2018. Special group discounts are available. Learn more at www.boldmindbodyconference.com.

