Michelle Philips, of the Mamas & the Papas, NFT Auctions with Original "California Girl" Memorabilia

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Phillips, member of The Mamas & The Papas, songwriter, actress, and model is auctioning her original "California Girl" memorabilia and her videotaped hand-drawn group image through ViciNFT through June 29. In support of charity, funds go to The Painted Turtle, a camp for children with serious medical conditions and their families, located just outside Los Angeles, CA.

The video of the drawing, the digital drawing will be included in the NFT, and the hard copy of the drawing will be presented to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. There are 10 identical NFTs, each for a minimum price of $10,000 dollars. For concierge bidding for those who buy via US Dollars and credit cards, contact [email protected].

The drawing by Michelle's hand is authenticated at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-e7UzSVRsY

Each successful initial bidder receives an invitation to have dinner at PASTINA in Westwood California with Michelle Phillips and her friends at her favorite restaurant in September 2021. Winning bidders can each bring one guest. Dinner will be hosted and attended by the members of ViciNFT.

Regarding the auction, Michelle Phillips said: "I am delighted to be able to help so many children through these auctions."

Bill Gladstone, Partner in ViciNFT Corporation, said: "Michelle represents the essence of the California musical and cultural transformation of the 1960s, which has impacted the world for more than 50 years." He added, "These NFTs will increase in value as icons of this era."

While working as a model in San Francisco, Michelle met and married John Phillips in 1962 and went on to co-found the vocal group The Mamas and The Papas in 1965. The band rose to fame with their popular singles "California Dreamin'" and "Creeque Alley", both of which she co-wrote. Her original "California Girl" memorabilia is digitized in a digital collectible, including her original signature and a fabulous hand-drawn portrait of The Mamas and The Papas, originally created by Lou Adler in 1955. The NFT also includes a video of the making of the drawing and signature, along with a dedicated message to the winning bidder.

The Painted Turtle began as a dream in 1999 when Paul Newman, Page and Lou Adler and a group of dedicated individuals, co-founded The Painted Turtle, a place where kids with medical conditions can just be kids. Through the ongoing commitment of these individuals, the dream of The Painted Turtle became a reality. Michelle Phillips' beauty and attitude was and is the image of the original 'California Girl', and the harmony she has brought to the world through her involvement in music is matched only by the kindness she has shown for those in need. Fortunately, The Painted Turtle is one of the recipients of that kindness.

Adler signed The Mamas & The Papas to Dunhill, producing six top-five hits for the group, including "California Dreamin'" and "Monday, Monday."

ViciNFT, which is managing the digital assets and auction, is the leader in artist and enterprise digital asset management. Its partnerships encompass non-fungible token (NFT) creation and management, smart contracts, blockchain technology development, and cryptocurrency-based auction management.

The Painted Turtle's mission is to provide a year-round, life-changing and authentic camp experience for children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses. The Painted Turtle supports children's medical needs, inspires them to reach beyond their illness, and provides care, education, and respite for their families. All campers and families attend free of charge.

Michelle Phillips is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and model. She rose to fame as a vocalist in the musical quartet the Mamas and the Papas in the mid-1960s. Phillips is the last surviving original member of the Mamas and the Papas.

ViciNFT Corporation designs, builds and manages digital assets and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for enterprises and creators. The company's works are carbon-neutral, and include a mandatory charity component equal to 25% of auction proceeds, making "NFTs for the common good." The company is led by Partner and Co-Founder Bill Gladstone.

