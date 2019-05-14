Michelle Poler, Founder Of Hello Fears Social Movement Empowering Millions To Tap Into Their Full Potential, Will Speak At Las Vegas Women's Leadership Conference

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Poler, a creative and passionate social entrepreneur, keynote speaker, fear facer, and branding strategist will "Take Center Stage" and share her story at The MGM Resorts Foundation's 13th annual Women's Leadership Conference (WLC).

The conference will be held Aug. 5-6 at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

"We are excited to have Michelle share her motivational insights with our attendees," said Phyllis A. James, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer. "This conference is all about empowering each other to make those next steps toward our aspirational goals. Michelle will be instrumental in helping us confront what may be holding us back, and gain the necessary tools to put our dreams in motion."

She is the Founder of Hello Fears, a social movement empowering millions to step outside of their comfort zone and tap into their full potential. She has spoken for TEDx, Google, P&G, Facebook, ESPN, Netflix, Microsoft, Toyota, and many more.

Michelle is also the creator of the project 100 Days Without Fear. Her work has been featured on CBS, CNN, Huffington Post, Buzzfeed, NBC and Daily Mail among many others. "Sometimes the things we want the most are just one act of courage away," said Michelle.

Early on in her career she worked as an Art Director at Young & Rubicam for brands such as Hershey's, Wendy's, AT&T and Revlon. Michelle is originally from Venezuela and she holds a Masters in Branding from the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

Conference background:

The 2019 Women's Leadership Conference registration is $549 which includes the two-day conference and all workshops and lectures, a networking reception, and continental breakfasts and lunches catered by MGM Grand Conference Center. Time is also allotted for attendees to build key professional relationships with others.

The mission of WLC is to provide women, and men who attend, the developmental tools they need to continuously advance their lives and careers. Through WLC women from all walks of life are offered a variety of ways to impact their personal and professional lives, including networking opportunities, educational workshops and exposure to other women who can serve as role models, heroes or mentors.

The conference will offer a wide range of learning opportunities, career guidance and personal growth tools, including:

Exposure to diverse and nationally recognized speakers and accomplished women role models

Two days of career-oriented workshops that will give women hands-on opportunities to develop skills based on their career needs

Three distinct learning tracks: Emerging Leaders, Emerging Executives and Executives

WLC is open to women of all ethnicities, professions/occupations and social backgrounds, locally and nationally, and men who support them. The MGM Resorts Foundation is the conference's Presenting Sponsor. Each year proceeds from the conference after costs, are donated to one or more local nonprofit agencies devoted to the welfare and development of women and children.

Participating sponsorships are available to organizations or companies who share the vision and goals of this conference. Sponsors include, but are not limited to: Aristocrat Technologies, Bank of America, Caesars Entertainment, Cox Communications, IGT, Prudential. For more information about WLC, please visit mgmresortsfoundation.org/WLC.

About The MGM Resorts Foundation

The purpose of The MGM Resorts Foundation is to collect and distribute monies and assets donated by employees of MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) for the aid and support of qualified community nonprofit programs, agencies or organizations designated exclusively by MGM Resorts' employees. In addition, the Foundation collects and distributes donations to the Foundation by third-party non-employees to support charitable, scientific, literary, and educational activities approved by the Foundation's Board of Directors and organized by MGM Resorts employees to benefit qualified non-profit charitable organizations designated by the Foundation's Board.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 30 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 83,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

Media Contact

Kenthea Pedraza

MGM Resorts International

Kpedraza@mgmresorts.com

702-692-6898

SOURCE The MGM Resorts Foundation

Related Links

http://www.mgmresortsfoundation.org

