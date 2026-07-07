Corero Network Security Partners with Commercis to Deliver Advanced Real-Time DDoS Protection Solutions Across the Middle East

Partnership expands access to advanced cyber resilience technologies supporting digital transformation and critical infrastructure in the region

LONDON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service ("DDoS") protection specialists and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, today announced a strategic partnership with Commercis, a leading technology and cybersecurity solutions provider in the Middle East.

The partnership expands Commercis' cybersecurity portfolio, enabling organizations across telecommunications, internet services, banking, government, energy, critical infrastructure, and enterprise sectors to strengthen cyber resilience while ensuring the continuous availability of critical digital services.

As digital transformation accelerates across the Middle East, organizations are facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, evolving regulatory requirements, and growing expectations for always-on service availability. Through this partnership, Commercis will deliver Corero's industry-leading DDoS protection platform, providing customers with real-time attack detection and mitigation, comprehensive network visibility and analytics, and flexible deployment architectures designed for modern hybrid and service provider environments.

"Our customers are increasingly looking for security solutions that go beyond simply detecting threats—they need technologies that preserve business continuity, protect customer trust, and ensure uninterrupted digital services," said Neworuz Mawlood, VP of Sales & Special Projects at Commercis. "Corero's market-leading real-time DDoS protection, combined with our regional expertise and customer-first approach, enables us to deliver resilient, carrier-grade cybersecurity solutions that help organizations confidently navigate today's evolving threat landscape."

Corero's solutions are trusted by service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators worldwide to automatically detect and mitigate DDoS attacks in seconds, helping organizations maintain network performance, customer experience, and operational continuity.

"The Middle East continues to experience rapid digital growth, making cyber resilience more important than ever," said Michelle Ragusa-McBain, Global VP of Channels & Alliances at Corero Network Security. "We're excited to welcome Commercis to the Corero partner ecosystem. Their deep regional expertise, trusted customer relationships, and commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes make them an outstanding partner. Together, we'll help organizations strengthen their security posture, maintain service availability, and protect the critical infrastructure that powers today's digital economy."

Beyond delivering Corero's technology portfolio, Corero and Commercis will collaborate on customer education initiatives, executive briefings, industry webinars, thought leadership programs, and cybersecurity awareness activities to help organizations better understand, prepare for, and defend against evolving DDoS threats.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

About Commercis

Commercis is a technology solutions and advisory organization supporting customers across telecommunications, enterprise, government, energy, and critical infrastructure sectors. The company delivers innovative technology solutions and strategic advisory services focused on digital transformation, cybersecurity, connectivity, and operational resilience.

SOURCE Corero Network Security