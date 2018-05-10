MONCKS CORNER, S.C., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Rehr-Matash is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Public Affairs in recognition of her role as a Public Affairs Specialist at the US Navy SPAWAR System Center Atlantic.

A subdivision of the US Navy SPAWAR Systems Center Atlantic's main mission is to deliver information warfare capabilities to the Navy with technologically advanced and cutting edge Information Technology systems/solutions and is part of the Naval Research & Development Establishment. The Center hopes to increase Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) interest and literacy in our communities, and to provide a pipeline for future STEM talent.

With over eighteen years of experience in the field of public affairs, Rehr-Matash has served in her current role for the past 10 years. Rehr-Matash has attained extensive experience within the areas of public affairs, congressional liaison and protocol for the US Navy. Revered for her experience, knowledge, detail oriented nature and outstanding work ethic, Rehr-Matash serves as the Public Release of Information Expert for all SPAWAR Systems Center Atlantic command and technical materials. Rehr-Matash provides professional consultative and advisory assistance on matters of public and non-public information. When asked her advice to newcomers in the industry, Rehr-Matash states "Success is what YOU – the person as an individual – defines. Try not to get wrapped up in work politics or social stereotypes. Your goal does not have to be in the corner office or to achieve a leadership/management role."

The STEM program has laid the internal ground work for leadership to thrust efforts at all locations. In her current capacity, Rehr-Matash is the STEM Chief of Media who provides written and oral information to the media, general public, and government agencies regarding events while fostering ongoing communications for future occasions.

Early in her career, Rehr-Matash attained her Paralegal Certification from Trident Technical College in 1999 where she graduated Cum Laude status.

To further advance her professional development, Rehr-Matash is a distinguished fellow of several organizations including the National Association of Professional Women, Society of Women Engineers, Women in Defense, National Association of Professional Women, and AmericaServes.

Charitable to various organizations, Rehr-Matash is active volunteer with local animal welfare and rescue organizations. She also hosts "Feathers and Scales (parrots and reptiles)" days at the Berkeley County Cypress Gardens which is a nature and educational park that showcases the unique environment of the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Recently, Rehr-Matash purchased a 20-acre track in the hopes of possibly developing a "back-to-nature" camp ground and conservation.

Married to her husband, Rehr-Matash dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her father, Harvey.

For more information, please visit http://www.public.navy.mil/spawar/Atlantic/Pages/Home.aspx

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michelle-rehr-matash-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300646522.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

