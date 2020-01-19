Michelle Williams, Lupita Nyong'o and Rachel Brosnahan Sparkle in Forevermark Diamonds at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

"For Michelle's look we really wanted to focus on her gorgeous skin and coloring. The dress is simple, meant to highlight her; the Forevermark diamonds bring light and sparkle to her face and hands, focusing on her beauty," said Kate Young, Williams' stylist

Lupita Nyong'o paired her modern-yet-classic black and white ensemble with a pair of chandelier earrings from the Forevermark Black Label Collection™, diamond line bracelets, and multiple rings, including a 10.02 Forevermark Exceptional Diamond.

Micaela Erlanger, Lupita's stylist said of the look, "This is such a bold, modern look and I wanted jewelry that could not only stand on its own, but also complement the styling perfectly. I immediately thought of these Forevermark pieces because they have such brilliance to them - they're as luminous as Lupita! I've selected Forevermark many times over the years not only for the beautiful diamonds, but I also love their commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability - which is so important to me and my clients."

Rachel Brosnahan, who won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, looked striking in a pair of shoulder-grazing diamond line earrings, a statement ring, and diamond eternity band.

Forevermark diamond looks at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards include:

Who: Actor Michelle Williams, SAG Award Winner, Fossee/Verdon

The Look:

Forevermark Diamond Feather Brooch set in 18k White Gold 6.37 ctw

Diamond Feather Brooch set in White Gold 6.37 ctw Forevermark by Rahaminov Diamond Bypass Ring set in 18k White Gold .80 ctw

Who: Actor Lupita Nyong'o, SAG Award Nominee, US

The Look:

Forevermark Black Label Collection Diamond Chandelier Earrings set in 18k White Gold 32.78 ctw

Diamond Chandelier Earrings set in White Gold 32.78 ctw Forevermark by Premier Gem 10.02 ct Exceptional Emerald Diamond Ring set in Platinum

10.02 ct Exceptional Emerald Diamond Ring set in Platinum Forevermark by Rahaminov 8.45 ct Movál Diamond Ring set in Platinum 10.32 ctw

8.45 ct Movál set in Platinum 10.32 ctw Forevermark Diamond Eternity Ring set in 18k Oxidized Gold 2.80 ctw

Diamond Eternity Ring set in Oxidized Gold 2.80 ctw Forevermark by Rahaminov Diamond Line Bracelet set in 18k White Gold 27.02 ctw

Diamond Line Bracelet set in White Gold 27.02 ctw Forevermark Diamond Line Bracelet set in 18k White Gold 6.90 ctw

Who: Actor Rachel Brosnahan, SAG Award Winner, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Look:

Forevermark Conscientia Long Drop Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold 13.94 ctw

Conscientia Long Drop Diamond Earrings set in White Gold 13.94 ctw Forevermark Journey Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 5.29 ctw

Journey set in White Gold 5.29 ctw Forevermark Cornerstones Diamond Eternity Ring set in 18k White Gold 3.22 ctw

SOURCE FOREVERMARK