Michelle Williams, Lupita Nyong'o and Rachel Brosnahan Sparkle in Forevermark Diamonds at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Jan 19, 2020, 23:35 ET
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forevermark diamonds lit up the silver carpet at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on actors Michelle Williams, Lupita Nyong'o and Rachel Brosnahan. Bold diamond looks including statement earrings and unexpected details took center stage on the nominees, including winner, Michelle Williams.
Michelle channeled old-Hollywood glamour and was radiant as she accepted her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series in an intricate feather-shaped diamond hair pin.
"For Michelle's look we really wanted to focus on her gorgeous skin and coloring. The dress is simple, meant to highlight her; the Forevermark diamonds bring light and sparkle to her face and hands, focusing on her beauty," said Kate Young, Williams' stylist
Lupita Nyong'o paired her modern-yet-classic black and white ensemble with a pair of chandelier earrings from the Forevermark Black Label Collection™, diamond line bracelets, and multiple rings, including a 10.02 Forevermark Exceptional Diamond.
Micaela Erlanger, Lupita's stylist said of the look, "This is such a bold, modern look and I wanted jewelry that could not only stand on its own, but also complement the styling perfectly. I immediately thought of these Forevermark pieces because they have such brilliance to them - they're as luminous as Lupita! I've selected Forevermark many times over the years not only for the beautiful diamonds, but I also love their commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability - which is so important to me and my clients."
Rachel Brosnahan, who won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, looked striking in a pair of shoulder-grazing diamond line earrings, a statement ring, and diamond eternity band.
Forevermark diamond looks at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards include:
Who: Actor Michelle Williams, SAG Award Winner, Fossee/Verdon
The Look:
- Forevermark Diamond Feather Brooch set in 18k White Gold 6.37 ctw
- Forevermark by Rahaminov Diamond Bypass Ring set in 18k White Gold .80 ctw
Who: Actor Lupita Nyong'o, SAG Award Nominee, US
The Look:
- Forevermark Black Label Collection Diamond Chandelier Earrings set in 18k White Gold 32.78 ctw
- Forevermark by Premier Gem 10.02 ct Exceptional Emerald Diamond Ring set in Platinum
- Forevermark by Rahaminov 8.45 ct Movál Diamond Ring set in Platinum 10.32 ctw
- Forevermark Diamond Eternity Ring set in 18k Oxidized Gold 2.80 ctw
- Forevermark by Rahaminov Diamond Line Bracelet set in 18k White Gold 27.02 ctw
- Forevermark Diamond Line Bracelet set in 18k White Gold 6.90 ctw
Who: Actor Rachel Brosnahan, SAG Award Winner, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Look:
- Forevermark Conscientia Long Drop Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold 13.94 ctw
- Forevermark Journey Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 5.29 ctw
- Forevermark Cornerstones Diamond Eternity Ring set in 18k White Gold 3.22 ctw
