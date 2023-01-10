Michelle Yeoh Wears Moussaieff High Jewellery To 80th Golden Globe Awards

Yeoh commented, "I am delighted to wear Moussaieff jewellery at the 80th Annual Global Globe Awards. I fell in love with the brand and am always impressed by how beautiful and intricate the pieces of jewellery are. The classic designs sparkle and each piece is so unique and special."

Red carpet and award acceptance photos can be found HERE and HERE.

About Moussaieff

The Moussaieff family were in the gem trade for generations. In 1963, Moussaieff Jewellers opened its Park Lane showrooms. This was followed in 2006 with the opening of a magnificent flagship store at 172 New Bond Street. The beautifully designed 1930's art deco style boutique, boasts an unmatched collection of coloured diamond jewellery. These are the best examples of their kind uniting superlatives, rare colour of pure hue and perfect even saturation with good cut and clarity and high brilliancy. The House displays white diamonds up to 100 carats of the highest quality. As well as jewellery set with important gems like beautiful natural pearl earrings, rare Colombian emeralds, Burma rubies and Sri Lanka sapphires. In addition to the two London stores, Moussaieff are also in Geneva and Hong Kong.

SOURCE Moussaieff Jewellers