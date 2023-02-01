Michelman & Robinson Adds Powerhouse Patent Litigator in Dallas

Ashley Moore will also serve as managing partner of firm's new Dallas office

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized law firm Michelman & Robinson, LLP is expanding the reach of its intellectual property practice with the addition of veteran patent litigator Ashley Moore, formerly a principal at McKool Smith in Dallas.

Ms. Moore is a renowned patent litigator, whose recent trial wins include $145 million and $85 million jury verdicts for technology development company WiLAN in patent infringement litigation against Apple Inc.

With a background as an electrical engineer, Ms. Moore brings an extraordinary breadth of experience. She was lead trial counsel against a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary for its theft of medical device technology and has litigated cases across many high-tech industries. She also has significant experience prosecuting patents in both the inter partes review and pre-issuance contexts. Her work has earned peer recognition and a range of professional honors, including Best Lawyers in America and Future Star designation by Benchmark Litigation.

"My move to M&R is a great step forward, and I'm thrilled to be a part of such a dynamic, growing firm where the possibilities for my practice are endless," she said. "At the same time, it's bittersweet. I've spent the better part of 15 years at McKool, and my tenure there has been filled with so many professional and personal triumphs. Not only was I privileged to handle several 'bet-the-company' patent cases, but I also forged friendships with colleagues that mean the world to me. I'll always cherish my time at McKool, and I thank the firm's leadership for all the trust they've placed in me."

M&R founding partner Sanford Michelman said Ms. Moore's addition is a key component of the firm's Dallas expansion.

"I can't come close to articulating how excited all of us are to welcome Ashley to M&R," he said. "Plain and simple, she's a fantastic, gifted lawyer who's bound to elevate our presence and IP practice in Dallas, where we launched early last year. With Ashley now on board, our work in IP—patent and trade secret litigation, more specifically—is poised to go through the roof, as is the overall profile of the firm."

The energy around Ms. Moore's arrival at M&R extends to the firm's Houston office, where Lauren Varnado, M&R's Houston office managing partner, commented, "That we've been able to add one of the country's premier patent trial attorneys is such fantastic news. I've known Ashley for years. We litigated cases together, and time and again she's proven to be equal parts brilliant, strategic and hardworking—the partner you want by your side in the trenches of trial. Bottom line: I couldn't be happier that she's now my counterpart in Dallas."

