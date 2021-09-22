Michelman & Robinson Announces First-Ever Music Acquisitions & Financing Chair

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelman & Robinson, LLP has designated music business veteran Michael Poster as the firm's first-ever Music Acquisitions and Financing Chair.

Named by Billboard as a Top Music Lawyer for four consecutive years and a 2021 Power Lawyer by The Hollywood Reporter, Poster is one of the few attorneys nationwide able to bridge the gap between the music industry, on the one hand, and corporate, private equity, finance, and M&A transactions, on the other. In fact, as head of the Corporate & Securities Department at M&R, a national law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, Poster has informed the way big-name musicians, record companies, and music publishers handle their business.

Commenting on Poster's elevation, Sanford Michelman, Chairman of M&R and the firm's co-founder, explains "Michael is one of the go-to lawyers for industry players riding the wave of music publishing catalog acquisitions that have been making news over the past couple of years. I'm proud to say that he and his team provide counsel to participants in some of the most significant catalog transactions on record. Truth is, Michael is a 'rock star' himself."

Poster reports, "In 2021 alone, we've closed eight catalog deals and have another 10 in the process of closing. Their terms are confidential, but I can say this—in the aggregate, the total consideration for these transactions is in excess of $250 million for buyers like Vine Alternative Investments, Catch Point Rights Management, Pythagoras Music Fund and IIG Holdings."

This deal flow comes on the heels of the blockbuster transactions Poster handled in 2020, when he represented Vine in its acquisition of the catalog of pop/country songwriter and producer Sean Douglas, whose credits include Demi Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry," David Guetta's "Hey Mama," Jason Derulo's "Talk Dirty," and Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man," as well its $100 million+ purchase of the catalog of Calvin Harris, one of the biggest writers/producers/DJs in the world. The latter transaction was amongst the largest music publishing catalog deals of 2020.

Poster, who operates out of M&R's robust New York City office, can be reached at [email protected]. His roster of clients also includes financial institutions, entertainment-focused investment and technology firms, and independent music companies, such as City National Bank, Concord Music Group, Spirit Music Group, Downtown Music Group, Cutting Edge Group, Reviver Records, Film Score Records, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and ONErpm.

