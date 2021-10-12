Michelman & Robinson Announces First-Ever White-Collar Defense & Investigations Chair

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelman & Robinson, LLP has designated board-certified criminal trial specialist Bradley Henry as the firm's first-ever White-Collar Defense & Investigations Chair.

Henry's elevation comes on the heels of several big wins in headline-grabbing cases this year, including a major victory this summer in a white-collar case involving Mark Hazelwood, ex-President of diesel fuel distribution giant Pilot Flying J. In 2018, Hazelwood was convicted of taking part in a scheme to short trucking customers of promised fuel rebates and sentenced to 12.5 years in prison. Last July, while an appellate court-ordered retrial was pending, the Department of Justice decided to dismiss the criminal case in its entirety, solidifying his client's innocence—an outcome that is almost unheard of.

Even earlier this year, New-York based Henry secured another extraordinary win, when he and his white-collar team at M&R convinced a U.S. District Court to dismiss a case filed against a foreign company—litigation involving U.S. economic sanctions that exposed it to more than $10 billion in damages here in the states.

According to Sanford Michelman, M&R's co-founder and Chairman, "Brad has done an extraordinary job pushing M&R into the upper echelons of white-collar practice. His victories in federal court this year alone have placed the firm on the short-lists of executives and their companies here in the U.S and abroad, especially in Eastern Europe, Turkey and surrounding countries."

Southeastern Europe is a particular target for Henry and his colleagues at M&R. In fact, he was lead author of a just-published white paper titled "FCPA for Turkish Companies," a comprehensive guide for Turkish entities and Turkish subsidiaries of U.S. companies concerning compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The piece was co-authored by lawyers at Istanbul-based Cetinkaya.

Commenting on his chair designation, Henry says, "My practice is laser focused on representing entities and individuals in criminal and regulatory litigation and government investigations and internal investigations involving U.S. economic sanctions and export control violations, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations, bank secrecy and money laundering offenses, public corruption, corporate financial fraud, securities fraud and economic espionage. Hopefully, my elevation to White-Collar Defense & Investigations Chair speaks to the quality of my work—as well as that of my stellar team—on matters like these, not to mention my dedication to a remarkable client base." Henry adds, "Now it's my mission to leverage some fantastic results to expand M&R's white-collar practice both domestically and overseas."

About Michelman & Robinson, LLP

M&R is a national law firm with offices in Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and Chicago. The firm represents clients in white-collar criminal defense, investigations and compliance; cross-border, complex and class action litigation; and employment, corporate transactional, regulatory, cybersecurity, privacy, real estate and bankruptcy matters. It does so for corporations, their boards and special committees, and directors and officers across industries, including advertising & digital media, aviation, banking & financial services, energy, hospitality, insurance, music & entertainment, pharmaceuticals, retail & apparel, technology and telecommunications. For more information, please visit www.mrllp.com.

