Michelman & Robinson Announces Office Relocation in Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelman & Robinson, LLP has relocated its Chicago offices to One North Wacker—commonly known as the UBS Tower—a 50-story, state-of-the-art high-rise in the heart of the Central Business District. The new office space will allow the law firm to grow within the local market.

Seth Darmstadter, M&R's Office Managing Partner in Chicago, said, "Our move to this iconic building in the Loop anchors our on-going commitment to our extraordinary roster of clients in Chicago, as well as the planned expansion of our team in the Midwest."

Headquartered in Los Angeles, M&R is a national law firm sought after for its litigation, transactional and regulatory work on behalf of clients across industries, advertising & digital media, banking & financial services, cannabis, hospitality, insurance, music & entertainment, retail & apparel and technology, among them.

The firm opened its doors in Chicago in 2016, and since then has established a significant foothold there.

Darmstadter continued, "It's our mission to grow the office in size and reach, and cement M&R as a player in Chicago's legal marketplace. This location, which we share with other major tenants like Northwestern Mutual, PricewaterhouseCoopers and, of course, UBS, is the perfect hub for us to do just that while, at the same time, continuing to provide our clients with the client service excellence that's the hallmark of M&R."

M&R's new address is One North Wacker Drive, Suite 2180, Chicago, IL 60606.

About Michelman & Robinson, LLP

M&R is a national law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Orange County (California), San Francisco, Chicago and New York City. The firm represents clients in a host of areas, such as, complex and class action litigation and employment, corporate and securities, regulatory, white-collar criminal, cybersecurity, privacy, real estate, and bankruptcy matters. They do so for individuals and entities across industries, including advertising & digital media, banking & financial services, cannabis, hospitality, insurance, music & entertainment, retail & apparel and technology. For more information, please visit www.mrllp.com .

For more information contact:

Paul Zimmerman

MICHELMAN & ROBINSON

(424) 365-6100

[email protected]

SOURCE Michelman & Robinson, LLP