Michelman & Robinson Designates First-Ever Securities & Capital Markets Chair

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With capital market activity surging into Q3 2021, marked by extraordinarily high levels of equity issuances and continued demand for special purpose acquisition companies, law firms nationwide are seeing a significant uptick in transactional work. Riding this wave of activity is Michelman & Robinson, LLP, naming legal veteran Stephen Weiss as its Securities & Capital Markets Chair.

Weiss, an M&R partner based in the firm's Los Angeles headquarters, has decades of corporate and securities law experience and an extraordinary record of handling successful mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, public offerings, and private placements for clients across industries.

Weiss, an M&R partner based in the firm's Los Angeles headquarters, has decades of corporate and securities law experience and an extraordinary record of handling successful mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, public offerings, and private placements for clients across industries. Given that background, "he is particularly well suited for his new role—one which is increasingly vital as M&R takes on more and more securities and capital markets work in both New York and L.A."—this according to Sanford Michelman, M&R's Chairman.

At the helm of M&R's corporate and securities practice, Weiss is seeing a definite spike in clients pursuing registered and exempt equity and debt securities offerings. And that is just the tip of the iceberg. Says Weiss, "Coming out of COVID, the deal flow is beyond steady. We're also advising more and more clients in connection with their reporting and disclosure obligations, regulated proxy solicitations, tender offers, rights offerings, corporate governance policies, and on and on it goes. No doubt about it, it's a good time to have a seat —and in my case, a Chair—at the capital markets and securities table. Especially at M&R, a firm known nationwide for its powerhouse litigators, but with a growing transactional team with capabilities and expertise that's just as impressive."

Michelman adds, "It's an absolute privilege to have within our partnership one of the premier—and certainly most experienced—capital markets lawyers in the country. Very few attorneys boast the sheer number of successful public and private securities offerings Steve has handled over the years. Coupled with his work on regulatory and advisory matters and mergers and acquisitions, and it was a no-brainer that Steve should be at the helm of our thriving securities and capital markets practice."

About Michelman & Robinson, LLP

M&R is a national law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Orange County (California), San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City. The firm represents clients in a host of areas, such as, complex and class action litigation and employment, corporate and securities, regulatory, white-collar criminal, cybersecurity, privacy, real estate, and bankruptcy matters. They do so for individuals and entities across industries, including Advertising & Digital Media, Banking & Financial Services, Cannabis, Capital Markets, Hospitality, Insurance, Music &Entertainment, Retail & Apparel and Sports. For more information, please visit www.mrllp.com .

For more information contact:

Paul Zimmerman

MICHELMAN & ROBINSON

(424) 365-6100

[email protected]

SOURCE Michelman & Robinson, LLP