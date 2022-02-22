Michelman & Robinson Designates Public Securities Chair

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Megan Penick, a partner of nationally recognized Michelman & Robinson, LLP, has been named the law firm's Public Securities Chair.

Penick operates out of M&R's New York City office and is an integral member of the firm's corporate & securities team. In that capacity, she guides private companies through the process of going public and advises them on a full-spectrum of securities-related matters, including SEC filing and disclosure requirements, listing and uplisting issues (whether to the NASDAQ or NYSE), Regulation A+ offerings, and the preparation and filing of quarterly and annual reports and proxy statements.

On her Chair designation, Penick commented, "It's my privilege to represent an extraordinary roster of clients, facilitating their IPOs and helping them navigate the complexities of relevant securities laws. This Chair designation is a welcome nod to the work I do on their behalf, and I'm beyond excited to leverage the new title to continue building M&R's securities practice and bring it to even greater heights."

Penick is sought after by clients across industries, including those in the education, cannabis, biotech, and pharmaceutical spaces. A niche area of her practice includes working with China-based entrepreneurs, start-ups, and mid-sized ventures.

Dana Kravetz, M&R's Firm Managing Partner, believes that Penick's position as Public Securities Chair will serve to shine a brighter light on the firm's transactional practice. He said, "M&R enjoys a nationwide reputation as a powerhouse litigation firm—one that routinely handles 'bet-the-company' cases, high-profile class actions included. But that shouldn't overshadow our robust corporate & securities practice, and a transactional group that boasts a truly impressive portfolio of deals, particularly those on behalf of middle-market companies."

Stephen Weiss, M&R's Mergers, Acquisitions & Capital Markets Chair, adds, "Megan's work taking private companies public has caught fire within the firm since she joined back in 2019. I'm absolutely delighted that she's become a go-to securities lawyer for so many clients both here in the U.S. and abroad, a fact that makes this Chair designation especially fitting."

M&R is a national law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Orange County (California), San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Chicago and New York City. The firm represents clients in a host of practice areas, such as complex and class action litigation, employment, corporate & securities, insurance regulatory, cybersecurity, privacy, intellectual property, real estate and bankruptcy. They do so for individuals and entities across industries, including advertising & digital media, banking & financial services, cannabis, energy, hospitality, insurance, music & entertainment, retail & apparel, sports and technology. For more information, please visit www.mrllp.com.

