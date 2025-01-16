Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light and Stella Artois On Tap for Super Bowl LIX

Kyle Norrington, Chief Commercial Officer, Anheuser-Busch, stated, "At Anheuser-Busch we recognize the unique position that our decades of experience with Super Bowl has granted us. For our brands to be an essential part of the broadcast, the in-game experience in bars and at-home watch parties across the country is a privilege we do not take lightly. A cultural moment like Super Bowl is when we truly show the world that no one can meet the moment like we can."

Anheuser-Busch will increase its investment and return to Super Bowl LIX with five ads, three minutes of national advertising time and 45 seconds of regional advertising time. Super Bowl LIX is a jumping off point for each brand and will give viewers a glimpse into what they can expect from the country's most iconic beer brands over the next year.

For over two decades, Michelob ULTRA , the #1 fastest-growing brand in the industry 2 , has been championing an active lifestyle, encouraging social athletes to give it their all, whether it's their first time on the court or they're playing to fill the trophy cabinet. Making its debut during the NFL Division and Conference Championships and Super Bowl LIX, Michelob ULTRA is upping the ante and harnessing the joy of friendly competition through its new brand platform, "Play For An ULTRA".

, the #1 fastest-growing brand in the industry , has been championing an active lifestyle, encouraging social athletes to give it their all, whether it's their first time on the court or they're playing to fill the trophy cabinet. Making its debut during the NFL Division and Conference Championships and Super Bowl LIX, Michelob ULTRA is upping the ante and harnessing the joy of friendly competition through its new brand platform, "Play For An ULTRA". Busch Light , the #2 fastest-growing brand in the industry 3 , returns to Super Bowl with another chapter of its "The Busch Guide by Busch Guy," a series of humorous ads that star the brand's longtime flannel-clad mascot, the Busch Guy, who provides cold and smooth survival skills for the great outdoors. This year, fans in Florida can catch the high-octane spot on gameday, before it airs nationally starting on February 16 .

the #2 fastest-growing brand in the industry , returns to Super Bowl with another chapter of its "The Busch Guide by Busch Guy," a series of humorous ads that star the brand's longtime flannel-clad mascot, the Busch Guy, who provides cold and smooth survival skills for the great outdoors. This year, fans in can catch the high-octane spot on gameday, before it airs nationally starting on . For Super Bowl LIX, Budweiser is bringing its smallest star to the biggest stage alongside the world-famous Clydesdale hitch. Back with a heartfelt story that showcases the grit, resilience and dedication of the brand that has been delivering for its consumers since 1876, the commercial will air nationally on Budweiser's digital channels and in select markets during the game's broadcast.

is bringing its smallest star to the biggest stage alongside the world-famous Clydesdale hitch. Back with a heartfelt story that showcases the grit, resilience and dedication of the brand that has been delivering for its consumers since 1876, the commercial will air nationally on Budweiser's digital channels and in select markets during the game's broadcast. Bud Light, the #1 selling beer in the country 4 , is bringing its iconic humor to neighborhoods around the country with its Super Bowl LIX campaign. With the help of celebrity partners that highlight the brand's passion points in sports and music, the spot will emphasize that there are few things easier to enjoy than good friends and cold Bud Lights .

the #1 selling beer in the country , is bringing its iconic humor to neighborhoods around the country with its Super Bowl LIX campaign. With the help of celebrity partners that highlight the brand's passion points in sports and music, the spot will emphasize that there are few things easier to enjoy than good friends and cold . Following the global launch of its "Taste Worth More" campaign in 2024, Stella Artois will continue its focus on the moments that matter with a new campaign launching at Super Bowl LIX. Returning to the big game after five years, the brand will enlist the help of iconic celebrity partners to showcase that conversations over an ice-cold Stella Artois can create meaningful connection, even when least expected.

The new creative from Anheuser-Busch and its brands will appear through national and regional campaigns inclusive of the general market, Spanish language and streaming broadcasts, pre-and post-game activations, integrations at retail and out-of-home placements in key markets.

As one of the largest and most influential sports sponsors and advertisers in the world, Anheuser-Busch is committed to bringing 21+ fans closer to the sports they love through the sponsorship of flagship events, leagues, teams, stadiums, athletes, and continued investments in communities across the country.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are committed to earning our place in the moments that matter to our consumers and making a meaningful impact in our communities across the country. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations.

Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have a dedicated network of more than 65,000 hardworking Americans across the United States who bring our beer to life. We are home to several of America's most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser, and Bud Light as well as regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From our industry-leading efforts to support American farmers and our nation's military, veterans, and first responders to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home – that's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

