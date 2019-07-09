Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Launches Initiative Supporting Farmers' Transition to Organic Production

To make the switch to organic, farms must undergo a three-year transition period with uncertain future markets, which can be expensive and therefore prohibits many farmers from making the switch. Michelob ULTRA will sign long-term, full-rotation contracts to purchase the barley grown from the beginning of the transition period through the first year of organic production. Pure Gold will purchase transitional barley at a premium price, supporting farmers during the transition window. In addition, farmers participating in 'Contract for Change' will benefit from the ability to sell organic crops other than barley that are grown in the rotation.

"A quality beer starts with the farmers dedicated to producing the best ingredients," said Azania Andrews, Vice President of Michelob ULTRA. "We are proud to support the expansion of the organic grains industry by enabling farmers who want to make the transition to produce organic."

Tied to Anheuser-Busch's Better World efforts, the new initiative is another step toward the company achieving its ambitious 2025 U.S. Sustainability Goals, one of which focuses on Smart Agriculture and financial empowerment across the company's 1,000 direct contract barley, rice, and hops farmers. With the success of Pure Gold, Michelob ULTRA recognizes the importance of making organic ingredients more accessible, and this starts with supporting farmers in local communities across the country.

"I want to congratulate Anheuser-Busch for their innovative Michelob ULTRA 'Contract for Change'. The contract is a welcomed opportunity for American barley farmers to diversify and capture extra value for their production," said Buzz Mattelin, President of the National Barley Growers Association. "The purchase guarantees and transitional premiums will aid growers if they choose to transition toward organic production."

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, all-imported hops and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Introduced in 2018, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is an organic light lager with organic ingredients sourced from the finest farms. At just 85 calories, 2.6 carbs and a superior golden taste, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is the first organic beer from a national brewer. For more information, visit www.michelobultra.com.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has been woven into the cultural fabric of the United States, carrying on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry.

From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

