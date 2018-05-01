Michelson Found Animals' 5th Annual Saving Pets Challenge Commences With $250,000 In Grants To Be Awarded To Animal Welfare Organizations

The competition runs from May 1-31, and all participating organizations will raise money online, through the crowdfunding platform Crowdrise, and compete for cash prizes. With a $100,000 increase in prize money to $250,000, lowered eligibility requirements and two competition tiers making it easier for smaller organizations, Michelson Found Animals hopes to raise even more funds for even more deserving organization this year. In 2017, organizations competed and raised $1.5 million and since its inception in 2014, the Saving Pets Challenge has helped raise over $5 million.

There are two ways for groups to compete. First, the groups that raise the most money during the Challenge will be rewarded with cash grants from Michelson Found Animals, totaling $180,000. Second, there are weekly Bonus Challenges totaling $70,000, which are designed to encourage participation throughout the challenge. Participating charities will be split into two tiers: Tier 1 - for larger organizations, and Tier 2 - for smaller organizations, making it easier for organizations to compete comparatively. Grant money will be awarded to the top groups in each tier:

Tier 1: Tier 2:



1st place gets $50,000 1st place gets $25,000 2nd place gets $30,000 2nd place gets $15,000 3rd place gets $20,000 3rd place gets $10,000 4th place gets $10,000 4th place gets $7,000 5th place gets $5,000 5th place gets $3,500 Bonus Challenge prizes totaling $35,000 6th place gets $2,500

7th place gets $2,000

Bonus Challenge prizes totaling $35,000

"Each year the Saving Pets Challenge inspires us as we see the commitment of so many amazing animal welfare organizations to the same goal – finding real ways to keep pets safe and healthy," said Dr. Gary Michelson, Founder of Michelson Found Animals Foundation. "We are honored to work alongside them, and to be able to help them find solutions through grant money. We look forward to our best Saving Pets Challenge ever, and to all the resulting good done for pets in local communities."

For more information on the 2018 Saving Pets Challenge, visit https://www.crowdrise.com/savingpetschallenge

About the Michelson Found Animals Foundation:

Michelson Found Animals Foundation is a leading animal welfare non-profit organization committed to keeping pets safe at home with the pet parents who love them. With a mission of Saving Pets, Enriching Lives, Found Animals is advancing the health and safety of pets through the first free, national microchip registry, solutions-based programs addressing pet adoption, microchipping, low-cost spay neuter services and grants for research into non-surgical spay and neuter methods. The foundation provides educational resources for pet parents and support for a variety of animal welfare organizations and is also supporting start up innovation in the pet care industry with the Leap Venture Studio. Generously funded by Dr. Gary Michelson and Alya Michelson, Found Animals has helped more than 1.5 million pets since it was founded in 2005. Follow our progress online at www.FoundAnimals.org, or via social media at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube

About CrowdRise:

CrowdRise is the world's largest crowdfunding platform dedicated exclusively to charitable fundraising. Used by millions of individuals, tens of thousands of charities, hundreds of companies and many of the most famous artists and athletes in the world, CrowdRise enables people to creatively leverage their resources and networks to unlock the power of the crowd to support positive social missions and create massive impact.

Founded by actor Edward Norton, film producer Shauna Robertson and Robert and Jeffrey Wolfe, CrowdRise has conceived, implemented and powered campaigns that have raised hundreds of millions of dollars to date. For more information visit www.CrowdRise.com. In January 2017, CrowdRise merged with GoFundMe to offer both people and organizations the best fundraising tools for any cause they care passionately about.

