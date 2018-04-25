Michelson Runway Cohort 2 Startups Assemble for ASU + GSV 2018

Outside of official ASU + GSV programming, Michelson Runway partnered with Entangled Velocity, Cooley LLP, and Goodbets Group to provide the startups with personalized workshops tailored to the needs of each specific business. Companies received pitch coaching and informative training on defining an ideal customer profile, generating a unique value proposition, and developing an effective sales process for long-term scalability.

"The Michelson Runway accelerator is comprised of talented innovators who are well positioned to make waves in the education technology sector. Our team enjoyed getting to know both the entrepreneurs and their ventures in order to help their businesses grow," said Casey Boyles, Director of Growth at Entangled Velocity. "We had the privilege of customizing instruction for each startup company that they could then use to reach target milestones and take their businesses to the next level."

In addition to programming, startups were able to continue building relationships and interact with mentors, thought leaders, and investors, including Mike Bisk, CEO of Bisk Ventures and Michelson Runway partner. The Michelson team hosted thirty participants in a group house for three days to ideate, collaborate, and build a more engaged community around Michelson 20MM's mission of improving equity, access, and efficacy in higher education and career training. Having the shared space to return to following conference events allowed startups to continue developing their skills among a supportive and like-minded network of peers.

The entrepreneurs found ample opportunities to partake in fun activities while in sunny southern California. Team meals, happy hours, a Padres baseball game, a tour of the USS Midway Museum battleship, and a bowling tournament gave accelerator participants the chance to relax and strengthen personal connections with each other.

"The annual ASU + GSV summit is a must-attend event for EdTech innovators worldwide," said Phil Kim, President of the Michelson 20MM Foundation. "We're proud to have gathered our dedicated group of entrepreneurs at the world's premier education convention so that they may lend their voices and talents in helping to solve today's most challenging issues in higher learning."

About Michelson Runway

The Michelson Runway Accelerator is dedicated to supporting innovations in higher education and career training. Our guiding star is simple: All students around the world should have access to an affordable, equitable, and high-quality education that leads to a meaningful career.

www.michelsonrunway.com

Follow us on twitter @MichelsonRunway

About Michelson 20MM Foundation

The Michelson 20MM Foundation supports and invests in leading edge entrepreneurs, technologies, and initiatives with the potential to transform learning and improve access to educational opportunities that lead to meaningful careers. Michelson 20MM was founded thanks to the generous support of renowned inventor and spinal surgeon Dr. Gary K. Michelson, and his wife, Alya Michelson. www.20mm.org

Follow us on twitter @Michelson20MM

About Runway Incubator

Runway Incubator is a technology innovation hub bringing together entrepreneurs, startups, VCs, mentors, Fortune 500 Corporations, and industry experts. Runway provides coworking space to entrepreneurs, accelerator programs for high-growth startups, corporate innovation services to global companies, and event programming. www.runway.is

About Bisk

Bisk Ventures is an early stage venture capital firm focused on accelerating growth for EdTech companies in the higher education and corporate learning space. Driven by a mission to enhance online education delivery and the student experience, Bisk helps startups grow and scale by connecting them with a wide network of institutional decision makers. www.biskventures.com

About Cooley

Clients partner with Cooley on transformative deals, complex IP and regulatory matters, and high-stakes litigation, where innovation meets the law. Cooley works with EdTech companies throughout their full corporate lifecycle, from startups to IPO and beyond, and provides comprehensive counsel that includes forming EdTech-focused investment funds and advising on strategic transactions. Cooley has 900 lawyers across 13 offices in the United States, China and Europe. www.cooley.com

About Entangled Velocity

Entangled Velocity helps early-stage education and learning technology companies catalyze growth and reach escape velocity. We're "hands-on" builders, who understand how to scale sales and marketing, and accelerate revenue growth. https://entangledvelocity.com/

About Goodbets Group

Goodbets Group is a fundraising firm that helps social entrepreneurs share their story, rally supporters, and maximize their impact. Goodbets works with founders and their teams to develop the necessary mindsets, strategic positioning, and systems that lead to fundraising success. https://www.goodbets.co/

