Michelson Runway EdTech Startups Set Their Sights on ASU + GSV Summit 2018

The ASU + GSV Summit will see all nine Cohort 2 companies assemble for the second time since the successful Launch Event that occurred at Runway Incubator in San Francisco on February 15-17, 2018. During the kick-off, the entrepreneurs were invited to share their company's vision, discover the wealth of resources the accelerator offers, and take part in Michelson Runway's first-ever Hackathon. The Hackathon was hosted in partnership with General Assembly and sponsored by Cooley LLP. The goal of the event was to provide each company with an outsider's perspective on which parts of its solution clicked with users, and which needed improving.

Company representatives pitched their technologies to over 30 current and former General Assembly students in UX Design, Web Development, and Data Science classes who demonstrated interest in working in the edtech and social impact space. The students then teamed up with the startup that best aligned with their own passions, and explored ways in which the company could refine its solution.

"The Hackathon showcased the ingenuity of the accelerator's talented entrepreneurs," said Raymond Hsia, Instructor Manager at General Assembly. "We believe that the students from General Assembly who participated in the event walked away richer from the experience and excited at the amazing opportunities a career in technology has to offer."

Michelson Runway is supported by The Michelson 20MM Foundation, which invests in educational innovations and technologies that improve access and equity in higher education, workforce development, and/or lifelong learning. "I am encouraged by the success of our inaugural Hackathon and look forward to seeing Cohort 2 companies further their development while attending the ASU + GSV Summit," said Dr. Gary K. Michelson, founder of the Michelson 20MM Foundation. "We've selected a roster of talented pioneers who are truly motivated to bring positive change to higher learning and career training experiences in a collaborative manner."

About Michelson Runway

The Michelson Runway Accelerator is dedicated to supporting innovations in higher education and career training. Our guiding star is simple: All students around the world should have access to an affordable, equitable, and high-quality education that leads to a meaningful career.

About Michelson 20MM Foundation

The Michelson 20MM Foundation supports and invests in leading edge entrepreneurs, technologies, and initiatives with the potential to transform learning and improve access to educational opportunities that lead to meaningful careers. Michelson 20MM was founded thanks to the generous support of renowned inventor and spinal surgeon Dr. Gary K. Michelson, and his wife, Alya Michelson.

About Runway Incubator

Runway Incubator is a technology innovation hub bringing together entrepreneurs, startups, VCs, mentors, Fortune 500 Corporations, and industry experts. Runway provides coworking space to entrepreneurs, accelerator programs for high-growth startups, corporate innovation services to global companies, and event programming.

About Bisk

Bisk Ventures is an early stage venture capital firm focused on accelerating growth for EdTech companies in the higher education and corporate learning space. Driven by a mission to enhance online education delivery and the student experience, Bisk helps startups grow and scale by connecting them with a wide network of institutional decision makers.

About Cooley

Clients partner with Cooley on transformative deals, complex IP and regulatory matters, and high-stakes litigation, where innovation meets the law. Cooley works with EdTech companies throughout their full corporate lifecycle, from startups to IPO and beyond, and provides comprehensive counsel that includes forming EdTech-focused investment funds and advising on strategic transactions. Cooley has 900 lawyers across 13 offices in the United States, China and Europe.

About Entangled Velocity

Entangled Velocity helps early-stage education and learning technology companies catalyze growth and reach escape velocity. We're "hands-on" builders, who understand how to scale sales and marketing, and accelerate revenue growth.

About General Assembly

General Assembly is a pioneer in education and career transformation, specializing in today's most in-demand skills. The leading source for training, staffing, and career transitions, General Assembly fosters a flourishing community of professionals pursuing careers they love.

