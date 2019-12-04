Michi by Rotel-55 years in the making

Available in January, the new Michi models include the P5 Preamplifer ($3,999.99) , S5 Stereo Amplifer ($6,999.99) and M8 Monoblock Amplifier ($6,999.99). The products represent the pinnacle of 55 years of audio engineering excellence via an entirely new, no compromise and revolutionary system architecture designed to provide huge, effortless, continuous reliable power with total accuracy, musicality and ultra-low noise.

Commenting on the new range, Peter Kao Managing Director of Rotel – and 3rd generation of the founding family said: 'Michi is taking Rotel's values of excellent performance and value into the hi-end segment with models that offer new levels of engineering, build and design while setting new reference standards for audio performance. We have used all of our 55 years of design and manufacturing experience to create our best ever products'.

The new Michi range is the result of over three years of painstaking development, with every component specially selected following extended listening sessions by the dedicated engineering team.

Bespoke components include in-house manufactured, custom oversized toroidal transformers mounted in dedicated, epoxy filled enclosures to guarantee minimal noise and vibration. Plus patented, British high efficiency, slit foil, bulk storage capacitors supporting up to 32 high-current output transistors.

The result is huge, clean power reserves, instantly delivered to even the most demanding of speakers to give a smooth, accurate music performance while maintaining crucial energy, rhythm and timing.

Build quality is exemplary thanks to the dedicated Michi in-house manufacturing facility that ensures the highest quality, with each product individually crafted and tested to Michi's exalted, industry leading standards.

All of the new models enjoy full specifications including high resolution front panel graphic displays, IR remote control and RS232 and Ethernet connections for simplified integration.

P5 Control Amplifier

The P5 Amplifier enjoys an extended complement of analog and digital source inputs including dual balanced input and output XLR's, high-quality MM and MC phono stage inputs and apt-X Bluetooth wireless connection.

Dual AKM 32-bit DACs feed the Class-A preamplifier circuit design ensuring detail, accuracy and the highest musical fidelity while maintaining crucial rhythm and timing for all musical genre regardless of listening style. The circuits are supported by an array of 17 independent voltage regulators driven from 2 custom designed and factory built toroidal transformers with low ESR smoothing capacitors to deliver ripple free current to all critical circuits.

The Michi P5 also includes MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) technology, which enables the preamplifier to unfold and render MQA audio files and streams, to deliver the sound of the original master recording.

S5 Stereo Amplifier and M8 Monoblock Amplifier

The S5 and M8 are Class AB designs delivering 500 watts and 1080 watts respectively into 8 ohm loads (rising to 800W and an astounding 1,800W into 4 ohms).

Both amplifiers include twin matched, over-sized 2200 VoltAmp, in-house manufactured toroidal transformers for exceptional bass energy while maintaining control and precision with the finest detail.

A large array of 32 high-current output devices drive the amplifier output stages reducing the load on individual components and are supported from 188,000uF of patented bulk storage capacitors delivering huge continuous power for fast but smooth, accurate audio with great rhythm and timing, even under extreme loading conditions.

Michi exclusive five-way Rhodium plated binding posts complete the high-quality specification and re-inforce the attention-to-detail found throughout the products.

About Rotel

Rotel products are known worldwide for their quality, reliability, value and – above all -exceptional sound reproduction. Since 1961, Rotel has utilized the resources of its formidable international design team and has manufactured its products in its own sophisticated production facilities. Rotel proudly offers a complete range of electronics that have consistently received critical acclaim and coveted industry awards. With substantial investment in new technologies and manufacturing, Rotel is prepared to remain a global leader in the evolving specialty electronics marketplace

