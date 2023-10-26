Michigan Association of Broadcasters to Welcome More Than 900 Attendees to Discuss and Explore Broadcast Careers at the 2nd Annual Great Lakes Broadcast and Sports Media Academy

Thursday, November 2nd Event to be Held at Ford Field in Detroit

DETROIT, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Association of Broadcasters is hosting its 2nd annual Great Lakes Broadcast and Sports Media Academy at Ford Field on Thursday, November 2nd.

More than 900 attendees from seven states are registered to attend the event including students from more than 50 schools from across Michigan.  The Academy is an opportunity for young people pursuing careers in the broadcast media to learn from those in the industry during panel conversations and sessions, network with radio and television stations at a career fair, and practice their broadcast skills with hands-on activities during the Student Talent Showcase. 

The Student Talent Showcase provides attendees the opportunity to use teleprompters and practice standups, use a green screen to deliver a mock-weather forecast, call play-by-play highlights in a studio setting, receive free headshots, and have the chance to interview Michigan broadcast celebrities.  Participants will receive the video and pictures files emailed to them after the event, so they have new assets for their resumes and job applications.

More than 100 broadcast stations and college media programs will be represented during the career fair to share information on open positions and internship opportunities and provide insight into the industry. 

Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will deliver opening remarks and former Detroit Tiger turned Emmy-winning broadcaster Craig Monroe is the keynote speaker. Monroe will be interviewed by Sam Prince. Sam is a sophomore at Rowan University where he is studying Sports Communications and Media and aspires to become a sports broadcaster.

He also is a passionate advocate for organ and tissue donation, a cause truly close to his heart.  Sam was born with half a heart, has gone through several surgeries, and ultimately received a heart transplant.  

He is a part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and in 2022, got his wish granted when he announced a first-round pick at the NFL draft.   

Full details on the Great Lakes Broadcast and Sports Media Academy are available here.  The Academy builds on the recent launch of the MAB's "Be There" campaign to recruit new broadcasters to the industry.  More information is available at BeThereMichigan.com.

SOURCE The Michigan Association of Broadcasters

