Michigan Association of Nurse Anesthetists selects Jodie Emerson as new president for 2023-24 term

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jodie Emerson DNP, CRNA, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), is the new president of the Michigan Association of Nurse Anesthetists (MANA) for the 2023-24 term.

Emerson, of Okemos, currently works at MyMichigan Medical Center in Alma. She also is an independent contractor who provides anesthesia care across Michigan. Emerson has been involved with MANA for almost 20 years, and has been a member of the Society of Opioid Free Anesthesia (SOFA) since 2018.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to advocate on behalf of CRNAs throughout Michigan while working to achieve even greater success at providing a safe anesthesia experience and quality outcome for every patient," Emerson said. "There are so many issues important to CRNAs, and I look forward to being a strong voice for our profession and the patients we serve."

CRNAs are advanced-practice registered nurses with a longstanding reputation for providing safe, effective and efficient care while administering more than 50 million anesthetics to patients each year in the United States. Michigan has one of the highest numbers of CRNAs nationally, with approximately 2,700 nurse anesthetists currently practicing.

Prior to becoming a CRNA, Emerson worked as a registered nurse who traveled throughout California, Arizona, Massachusetts and Florida, providing care in trauma, ICU, interventional radiology and surgery units.

During her year-long tenure as MANA president, Emerson said she will actively engage with CRNAs, help recruit new nurse anesthetists, and work to increase awareness of CRNAs in the communities they serve. CRNAs currently represent more than 80% of the anesthesia providers in rural communities in the U.S. CRNAs also are the primary providers of anesthesia care to maternity patients; in the Veterans Administration and U.S. military; and in many medically underserved communities.

Emerson previously served as president elect of MANA during the 2022-23 term.

