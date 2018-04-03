Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette to Visit Hillsdale College

Schuette is the 53rd attorney general of Michigan, a position he has held since 2010. As attorney general, he has worked to support justice for victims of sexual assault by launching an initiative to fund testing of backlogged DNA evidence and creating the Michigan Commission on Human Trafficking. Before being elected as attorney general, Schuette served as U.S. congressman, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture, state senator for Michigan, and judge on the Michigan Court of Appeals. He was also the 2015-2016 chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association. Schuette is a Republican candidate in the 2018 Michigan gubernatorial election.

The event is free and open to registered media. For more information or to RSVP, contact Emily Stack Davis at edavis1@hillsdale.edu or (517) 607-2730.

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

9 a.m. EDT – Student meet-and-greet

4 p.m. EDT – Lecture, "#TwoHeroines: Lessons in Statesmanship"



WHERE:

Hillsdale College

Phillips Auditorium

315 N West Street

Hillsdale, MI 49242



Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 3.7 million. For more information visit hillsdale.edu.

